Orlando Pirates snubs Bulelani 'coronation' tie

Sports / Soccer

by Staff reporter

SOUTH African Premier Soccer League side Orlando Pirates will not be part of proceedings at the coronation of King Bulelani Lobengula Khumalo as the Ndebele monarch set for Barbourfields Stadium on Saturday.Social media has been awash with speculation that the coronation will feature Highlanders and Pirates, but Floyd Mbele, the Buccaneers' administrator, refuted these reports.Highlanders' chief executive officer Nhlanhla Dube also dismissed the reports.Chief executive officer of the Royal Crown Trust, Effie Ncube refused to disclose the prize-money for the game which will be free of charge."We have the Kings Cup which is expected to be played on Saturday. We intend to turn it into an FA Cup in the future, but for now it will be between Highlanders and Bulawayo City. It is a celebration of all the kings that have ruled the country and the celebrations are meant to cut across the ethnicity, linguistic, racial and political divide. We want to use it to bring the people of Zimbabwe together. There will be a token of appreciation in prize-money to the participating teams with a trophy and medals." Ncube said.Dube yesterday confirmed receiving invites for both matches."Yes we have been invited for both the games, we will wait to get the nod from the relevant authorities," Dube said.Bosso will instead take on neighbours Bulawayo City on Saturday, while Pirates will be engaged in a blockbuster Soweto derby against Kaizer Chiefs in an Absa Premiership encounter."It's not true," said Mbele when asked for confirmation of their presence in Bulawayo.Dube also said there was no game pencilled in against the Sea Robbers."It's absolutely not true. We are set to play Bulawayo City as part of our on-going preparations for the new season. We've also been invited to play Caps United on Sunday, which will be another opportunity for our technical team to give youngsters game time in readiness for the new season," said Dube.A traditional leader and one of the organisers of the Saturday event, Chief Mathema, confirmed that part of the programme would feature Highlanders and Bulawayo City."We are not doing any political things, but we are just reviving our culture and have arranged a football match between Highlanders and Bulawayo City to be part of the coronation programme," said Chief Mathema.The Saturday game will be Highlanders' fifth pre-season tie. Bosso have thus far played against Talen Vision, Gweru-based Nichrut, Chicken Inn and archrivals Dynamos.