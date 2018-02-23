Bulelani's Bosso, Bulawayo City clash in doubt

Sports / Soccer

by Staff reporter

THE match between Highlanders and Bulawayo City which was will highly likely not be part of proceedings at the coronation of Bulelani Lobengula Khumalo as the 'Ndebele king' set for Barbourfields Stadium on Saturday unless the Premier Soccer League committee changes its stance.The inaugural Kings Cup was organised by a group called the Royal Crown Trust.There are reports that the relevant authorities have refused to sanction the match as Bosso will clash with Caps United on Sunday in a match organised to celebrate the ascendancy of Kembo Mohadi to the post of Vice-President, with the proceeds from the match set to be donated to the Mpilo Central Hospital Cancer Unit, as well as other charitable organisations.PSL could neither confirm nor deny that the Bosso, Bulawayo City match was still on.A traditional leader and one of the organisers of the Saturday event, Chief Mathema, confirmed that part of the programme would feature Highlanders and Bulawayo City."We are not doing any political things, but we are just reviving our culture and have arranged a football match between Highlanders and Bulawayo City to be part of the coronation programme," said Chief Mathema.Chief executive officer of the Royal Crown Trust, Effie Ncube refused to disclose the prize-money for the game which will be free of charge."We have the Kings Cup which is expected to be played on Saturday. We intend to turn it into an FA Cup in the future, but for now it will be between Highlanders and Bulawayo City. It is a celebration of all the kings that have ruled the country and the celebrations are meant to cut across the ethnicity, linguistic, racial and political divide. We want to use it to bring the people of Zimbabwe together. There will be a token of appreciation in prize-money to the participating teams with a trophy and medals," Ncube said.Highlanders' chief executive officer Nhlanhla Dube yesterday confirmed receiving invites for both matches."Yes we have been invited for both the games, we will wait to get the nod from the relevant authorities," Dube said.