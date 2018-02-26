Latest News Editor's Choice


Bulelani coronation match cancelled

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago
HIGHLANDERS and Bulawayo City's clash this Saturday at Barbourfields Stadium has been called off following a directive by the government for organisers to stop the coronation of Ndebele King Crown Prince Bulelani Lobengula Khumalo.

The two sides were set to be part of proceedings and they would also have used the match to fine tune their squads ahead of the 2018 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League season on March 10.

In a letter addressed to the Crown Council chairman Chief Mathema, Local Government, Public Works and National Housing Minister July Moyo said the intended coronation was unconstitutional and hence illegal.

"We acknowledge receipt of your letter notifying my ministry of your intention to install the Crown Prince to the throne of King Lobengula on the 3 March 2018 and would like to advise you as follows; That it is unconstitutional to resuscitate and install a Crown Prince or King in Zimbabwe and therefore you should cancel your intended installation of Crown Prince Bulelani Lobengula scheduled for 3rd March 2018 in Bulawayo because it is unconstitutional and therefore illegal to do so," reads Moyo's letter dated February 27, 2018.

As a result of the order, Highlanders said their match against City has since been called off since it was on the premise that the organisers were cleared by authorities.

"Our participation in the football match associated with the event was premised on the organisers receiving clearance from the regulatory authorities. Now that they did not, our participation is not possible," said Highlanders' chief executive officer Nhlanhla Dube.

Bosso will now face Caps United at the same venue on Sunday in the Kembo Mohadi $30 000 Cup celebrating the ascendency of Mohadi to the country's vice presidency.

Source - chronicle

