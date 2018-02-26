Latest News Editor's Choice


Sports / Soccer

Madinda predicts bright Bosso future

by Staff reporter
8 hrs ago | Views
Highlanders coach Mandinda Ndlovu is convinced his youthful side can only get better as they continue with their preparations ahead of the new season.

Ndlovu, who was tasked to guide the club back to its glory days having last won the title over a decade ago, under the guidance of former player Methembe Ndlovu, has assembled a relatively youthful side.

The former Mochudi Centre Chiefs coach chose to do away with old horses such as Simon Munawa, Ralph Matema and Tendai Ngulube and promoted several juniors from the club's division one side Bosso 90 and their Under-18.

Apart from retaining some bright young prospects like Adrian Silla, Brian Banda, Charlton Siamalonga, Godfrey Makaruse, Ray Lunga the Bulawayo giants have also acquired the services of former Hwange and Bulawayo City striker Newman Sianchali.

The coming of Sianchali will sure boost Bosso strike force which has struggled for potency since the departure of Prince Dube to South Africa last year.

They have also added Ben Musaka, Nigel Makumbe and Munyaradzi Chitambwe to their squad.

And as they prepare for Sunday's invitational match against CAPS United at Barbourfields Stadium, Ndlovu said he is happy with the team's progress.

"There has been some development within the team and in terms of playing and style. The boys are gaining confidence day by day. They are improving game by game which is a good sign to all stakeholders," said Ndlovu.

The former Warriors international feels there need for his youngsters to remain focused on the task at hand after some decent performances lately which have raised high expectations among the team's fans.

Ndlovu said: "We do not run away from the fact that we have embarked on a certain project which we want to see go step by step to a level in which we anticipating it to become. It is a long-term project that is looking into the future and culture of Highlanders as an institution."

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - dailynews
More on: #Madinda, #Bosso, #Youth

Comments

Burnside house for sale

Cleaning services available

3 tonne truck on sale

Land rover freelander diesel manual

Cleaning services available

For sale are sneakers

Brazilian noble on sale

Mercedes benz c180 still fresh


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Media Centre Embarks on Citizen Journalism Training Workshops

3 hrs ago | 47 Views

'ED is the only game in town!' - only if he wins free elections otherwise it is North Korea hot air

3 hrs ago | 332 Views

MDC-T, is it still a democratic movement?

3 hrs ago | 244 Views

Magagula cannot speak on MLF's behalf, he was fired 2 yrs ago

4 hrs ago | 497 Views

Jonathan Moyo says Mnangagwa govt is 'EVIL' for blocking coronation of 'Ndebele King'

4 hrs ago | 1596 Views

WATCH: 'Ndebele King' arrested at J.M Nkomo Airport

5 hrs ago | 4702 Views

If MPs cannot nail blundering Chivayo what more Macavity, 'bafflement of Scotland Yard'

6 hrs ago | 870 Views

Police fire tear gas at Mthwakazi protesters

6 hrs ago | 2238 Views

Justice Makonese dismiss Ndebele king installation

8 hrs ago | 2947 Views

Wife caught pants down

8 hrs ago | 5632 Views

Better for criminals to escape: Police warned

8 hrs ago | 1421 Views

Pregnant dancer causes stir

8 hrs ago | 2145 Views

Bev wins big in dancers awards again!

8 hrs ago | 426 Views

Is Thokozani Khupe serious or just a spoiler?

8 hrs ago | 1557 Views

Mugabe restoration dream - 'Looking back into the future'

8 hrs ago | 541 Views

Khupe backers quit MDC-T

8 hrs ago | 2694 Views

'Prophet' presents 'goblin' in court

8 hrs ago | 1091 Views

Wicknell defends scandal-ridden project

8 hrs ago | 423 Views

It's dog eat dog in Zanu-PF

8 hrs ago | 624 Views

Confusion rocks Zec

8 hrs ago | 565 Views

Ndebele King installation is unconstitutional, says court

8 hrs ago | 1103 Views

MLF supports Heir Bulelani Lobengula Khumalo to take over as Mthwakazi King

9 hrs ago | 799 Views

PHOTOS: Protests outside Bulawayo high court

9 hrs ago | 1747 Views

Mnangagwa gets only $250 million from 'looters'

10 hrs ago | 5259 Views

Matabeleland a region seeking a leader

10 hrs ago | 1041 Views

Mnangagwa extends amnesty on externalisation

10 hrs ago | 1138 Views

Zimbabwe, Belarus pen alluvial gold deal

11 hrs ago | 612 Views

'Govt official using his office to intimidate investors'

11 hrs ago | 1606 Views

WATCH: Mthwakazians protest outside Byo Rainbow Hotel

12 hrs ago | 2989 Views

Opposition parties, CSOs promoting culture of violence

13 hrs ago | 856 Views

Thank you Zimbabwe!, says President Chamisa

13 hrs ago | 8931 Views

Congrats but Mnangagwa has my vote, Mliswa tells Chamisa

13 hrs ago | 9605 Views

Mujuru visits police shooting victims

13 hrs ago | 1463 Views

Similarities of two dictators

13 hrs ago | 2268 Views

Mthwakazi activists mobilise people to demonstrate in solidarity with chiefs

13 hrs ago | 1105 Views

Debate on accessibility and affordability of sanitary products in Zimbabwe

13 hrs ago | 164 Views

WATCH: Obert Gutu receives death threats

14 hrs ago | 2119 Views

LISTEN: Mnangagwa confused about externalisation

14 hrs ago | 3910 Views

Journalists harassed at MDC-T press conference

15 hrs ago | 2604 Views

'SA won't follow Zimbabwe land reform road'

16 hrs ago | 1692 Views

Youths to decide 2018 elections?

16 hrs ago | 2052 Views

Mnangagwa's first 100 Days: Crossing the river while feeling the rocks

17 hrs ago | 1728 Views

Grace Mugabe's victims win compensation case

17 hrs ago | 5006 Views

Why the installation of a Ndebele King is rationally incontestable

17 hrs ago | 1757 Views

Another lucrative package for ZOU students

17 hrs ago | 2323 Views

July Moyo a minister appointed by an illegal regime must allow King's coronation

17 hrs ago | 1778 Views

Mthwakazi leader breathes fire over critics' attack

17 hrs ago | 1174 Views

Shutdown Zimbabwe being organised for Mnangagwa, Chiwenga to go

17 hrs ago | 14971 Views

Govt ban on Ndebele King coronation angers Mthwakazi activists

17 hrs ago | 813 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days