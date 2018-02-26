Latest News Editor's Choice


Bosso beat CAPS to win useless Mohadi challenge

by Staff reporter
Highlanders 2 - 1 Caps United
Highlanders edged-out rivals CAPS United 2-1 to win the Kembo Mohadi Cup on Sunday afternoon.

The encounter which was played at Barbourfields Stadium was a charity match, and all proceeds will be donated to the Mpilo Central Hospital Cancer Unit, as well as other charitable organisations.

Bosso grabbed an early lead after ten minutes through Adrian Silla from the spot, but Brain Muzondiwa equalised a few moments later.

The advantage was restored ten minutes into the second half through MacClive Phiri.

However, the Bulawayo Giants were reduced to ten men after captain Honest Moyo received a red card.

The Green Machine had a late chance in the 88th minute, but Wisdom Mutasa missed the target by inches and the game ended in favour of Highlanders.

Source - soccer24

Most Popular In 7 Days