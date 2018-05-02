Dembare moves out of relagation zone

Sports / Soccer

by Staff reporter

Chapungu 1* - 2 DynamosGoal Alert*90+1' Goal - Philip Marufu pulls one back for Chapungu90' 3 minutes added89' Cleo Kapupurika sees a yellow card flashed in his face after rough play. Chapungu get a freekick that at the end sees Mateyaunga collects unchallenged88' Dynamos settle for corner after luring Chapungu into their half before Kumwala led a counter that led to the corner. Chapungu clear their lines85' Philip Marufu the veteran former Dynamos player goes hard on Kumwala and is penalized. Dynamos taking time as a game management tactic are happy to take as much time as possible before dispatching the dead ball freekick83' Dynamos move upfield and attempt to settle this tie but Blessing Moyo's shot skids past the upright. So close to a third81' Dembare Captain, Marshal clears as Chapungu are becoming menacing by the minute77' Chapungu gets a freekick outside the box. Nervous moments if you are a DeMbare fan. Dynamos does well to clear and avert the danger74' Chapungu have been pressurizing the last five minutes but Dynamos doing well and keeping their shape71' Dynamos sub:- Mandiranga out - Kapupurika in67' Dynamos prepare to make the Last change. It appears Kapupurika will be the final change to be introduced66' Cornerkick to Chapungu, keeper clears.65' Another Dynamos attack with Kumwala the engineer of the move, it ends with Mukumba trying to pull the trigger aiming for the Chapungu goal but too many bodies ahead of him. They block and survive, Chapungu that is64' Freekick flighted in and Kumwala heads and keeper makes a fabulous save the rebound falls kindly to Quality but the linesman's flag is up to stop any Dynamos celebration. Quality had strayed offside according to the referee's signal63' Chapungu launches a counter but it ends in a goalkick.62' Chapungu Sub: B. Mugoni comes in for Ian Nyoni.60' Mukumba and Peace in for Panashe and Dhemere and Dynamos are revitalized. Mukumba lob over the keeper as Dynamos press52' Dynamos Sub: P. Makaha comes in for P. Mutasa50' Dynamos Sub: M. Mukumba comes in for K. Dhemersecond half resumes45' 1 minute added on time44' Chapungu in a rush but Marabha concedes a corner. They head wide and Dynamos happy to get a goalkick42' Chapungu fearing the worst make a substitution. Chapungu Sub: Philip Marufu comes in for Bruno Mtigu. With better accuracy, DeMbare should have three or four up38' Dynamos might be over the horizon soon if Chapungu doesn't do something. The coach senses it and sends former Dynamos player Philip Marufu to warm up.36' A Mandiranga assist and this time Kangadzi was accurate34' Goal - Quality heads home to double the lead31' Freekick to Dynamos, B. Moyo takes it, keeper collects.30' Marabha receiving treatment outside the pitch but the match proceeds for two minutes before Marabha rejoins play26' Quality playing well after being anonymous on Sunday. Dynamos settle for a corner. Chapungu clear24' Panashe with a screamer and keeper saves22' Freekick ChapunguMateyaunga collects15' Chapungu seek an immediate response but Dynamos are alert and Mukambi clears12' Brilliant assist by QualityA goal made in heaven ...header to Quality with a flick to kumwala who made a turn his left footer finished everything from out side the box.11' Goal!!! Kuda Kumwala strikes a beautiful shot to put Dynamos ahead.10' Clumsy Obey concede a freekick but Machazane clears the eventual set piece9' Mandiranga solo run in the box and was shrugged off the ball the move was good6' Panashe roast his Marker and his pass is intercepted and cleared4' Freekick to Dynamos outside the box. It's wasted by Marufu2' Chapungu attack repelled by MachazaneDynamos XI: T. Mateyaunga, G. Mukambi, M. Machazane, O. Mwerahari, J. Marufu, B. Moyo, K. Dhemere, E. Mandiranga, P. Mutasa, Q. Kangadzi, K. Kumwala.----------------------Yadah FC 1-0 Shabanie Mine41' Goal!!! Leeroy Murape scores for Yadah----------------------Harare City 1-0 Triangle United56' Goal!!! Moses Muchenje scores from the spot after Kuda Musharu was fouled in the box.----------------------Bulawayo Chiefs 0-0 Herentals----------------------Bulawayo City 3-0 Nichrut90' Goal!!! Ishmael Wadi scores another one for City.78' Goal!!!! Mgcini Sibanda double the lead.19' Goal!!! Justine Kaunda puts City in front.Bulawayo City XI: T. Ndoro, C. Ncube, Z. Sibanda, I. Wadi, E. Mudzingwa, T. Tavengwa, H. Ncube, R. Pavari, J. Kaunda, T. January, M. Sibanda.Nichrut XI: T. Jabangwe, G. Bhero, N. Moyo, B. Madanhire, B. Sibanda, F. Vimisayi, D. Boriwondo, F. Bushuri, T. Hapazari, V. Moyo, N. Mpinduki.