Roberto Carlos lands in Zim on Thursday

Former Brazilian national football team captain, Roberto Carlos is set to jet into Zimbabwe on Thursday afternoon.Carlos will be accompanied by Julio Baptisa and World Class Legends Chief executive Officer Rayco Garcia.In a media advisory note, Zimbabwe Tourism Authority Head of Corporate Affairs Godfrey Koti the World Class Legends' visit to Zimbabwe is a sports tourism initiative by his organisation to promote brand Zimbabwe.The celebrated footballers will visit various places of interest within the country.