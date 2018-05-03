Latest News Editor's Choice


Schalke 04, Fiorentina target Warriors's Nakamba

by Staff reporter
03 May 2018 at 10:02hrs | Views
ZIMBABWE international Marvelous Nakamba has reportedly attracted interest from top German Bundesliga club Schalke 04 and Italian giants Fiorentina as his profile continues to grow after a successful debut season with Belgian outfit Club Brugge.

According to NewZimbabwe.com, the 24-year-old central midfielder has been in great form for Belgian Jupiler Pro League side, Club Brugge, who signed him from Dutch Eredivisie outfit Vitesse last June on a four-year deal.

According to German publication Fussballtransfer, Nakamba's performances have caught the attention of Schalke, who are keen to sign former Bantu Rovers player during the upcoming transfer window.

Nakamba has made 41 appearances in all competition this season for Club Brugge, who are closing in on second Belgian Jupiler Pro League title in three years.

The Royal Blues, as Schalke are affectionately known have been tracking the Zimbabwean's consistent performances for several months as they look to strengthen their side ahead of next season's Uefa Champions League.

Schalke coach Christian Heidel was quoted in the German press confirming that they are set to bring in a five new players to strengthen his side after having already confirmed the departures of midfielders Leon Goretzka and Max Meyer.

Whether Marvelous Nakamba becomes one of the five remains to be seen?

Schalke is currently in second place in the German Bundesliga behind already crowned Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.

The reports linking Nakamba with a move to Germany come after several Italian media outlet calciomercato.it also linked the Zimbabwean midfielder with a move to the Italian Serie A.

However according to reports from Belgium, Club Brugge are going to play hardball in order to keep the Zimbabwe international.

"In the case of Marvelous Nakamba, Club Brugge does not intend to let its revelation go after one season," according to Het Laatste Nieuws.

"To discourage interested clubs, Club has set a price tag of 12 to 15 million euros on the midfielder. Last summer Blauw-Zwart paid "only" 3 million euros to Vitesse to get Nakamba to Olympia. In no time he grew into an absolute crowd favorite."

Born in Hwange, Nakamba made his senior debut with Bantu Rovers in 2010, aged 16 before leaving the country two years later in July 2012 for trials at French side Nancy.

He officially joined Nancy in December 2012 for an undisclosed fee and was immediately assigned to the team's reserve side, before eventually working himself up to the first team.

In July 2014, Nakamba went for trials at Eredivisie side Vitesse, and the following month, he signed a four-year deal with the Arnhem side and made his debut for the club on September 27 the same year.

Nakamba established himself in Vitesse's starting 11 during the 2015/16 campaign and went on to appear 30 times, performance that led Club Brugge to take notice.

Source - newzimbabwe

