Kapini still relishes Bosso retirement

by Staff rpeorter
04 May 2018
FORMER Highlanders FC's eccentric goal minder Tapuwa "Campos" Kapini has declared that he would want to retire at the club that earned him fame.

Kapini spent six years at the club and won the league title on three occasions in 2001, 2002 and the last league title Bosso lifted in 2006. At the time he was also a shot stopper for the national team along with Energy Murambadoro.

He would later get his break, leaving for Platinum Stars in the South African Absa Premiership.

"It's always my dream to go back to Bosso but as you know it's not easy to come and play now because there are youngsters who are doing great. However, l hope I will come back and play just to motivate the boys  and give them some ideas l have acquired in my many years guarding the posts," said Kapini.

He said he was happy with the way Bosso was performing.

"I am happy that the team is performing well and I believe it's the work of the coach Madinda Ndlovu because he loves the team and he knows the culture at "Tshilamoya". I believe they have the potential to bring back our lost pride.

"I urge the boys to keep up the good work and just keep believing in themselves and all will be well," he said.

The 33-year-old goalie plays for Highlands Park — a team that was recently promoted into the South African top tier after winning the county's Division One league.

"Being promoted with Highlands Park when people  were saying we won't manage is one of the best moments of my career together with winning the league with Bosso and playing at the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) back in the day.

"It's a great feeling being back in the South African topflight and it's all because of the hard work we put in training as a team," said Kapini.

He was glad that he has bounced back in the Absa premier league to rejoin Energy Murambadoro — a man he shared a jersey with in the national team. Murambadoro plays for AmaZulu FC.

"It feels great because we spent a lot of time in our careers being compared and we rose to fame at almost the same time. I believe if we always look after ourselves and stay injury-free we will continue putting in the hard work and play to the best of our abilities," he said.

Kapini buttressed the point that he had no intention of hanging his boots anytime soon.

"If the Almighty guides me and l stay healthy l will play till my body tells me to stop," said Kapini.

Source - bmetro
