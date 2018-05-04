Madinda speaks on Adamski, Peter and Bosso

Sports / Soccer

by Staff reporter

HIGHLANDERS gaffer Madinda Ndlovu, who already seems to have miraculously turned around the fortunes of the Bulawayo giants after a blistering start to the 2018 season, believes that his late brother Adam "Adamski" Ndlovu could be the one sitting on the Bosso bench if death had not claimed him early.The late Adamski, a former Warriors gunslinger, had seemed well on his way to football immortality as a coach at Bosso's city rivals Chicken Inn, before a fatal accident claimed his life in 2012 when many believed he was approaching his peak as a tactician.Now Madinda, a man who Adamski reportedly sought advice from about coaching, says the former Warriors striker would have eventually found himself on Bosso's technical bench because of his inquisitive nature and knowledge of the country's oldest club's culture."Any former Highlanders player can coach the team. It's all about understanding the team's culture. I will quote from a coach, who once said even Jesus can't coach Highlanders. It's circumstances that could have made the coach (Bongani Mafu) to say that. I don't think there was anything that could have stopped the late Adamski to coach Highlanders because he was a passionate boy who listened to his elders and wanted to do things by the book. I was not going to get surprised to see him sitting where I'm sitting right now," said Madinda.He added: "One thing we got to look at is that we decided (Madinda, Adam, Peter) to play football but it was not through competing among ourselves.However, the fact that we all played football does not mean we are all equipped to be good coaches. For me, the knowledge that we see us impact in coaching or in football administration is something that we do liaise on. I think the late Adam, was a coach who was open to everybody, listened to people and would call me asking me on football things that he had researched."As the Ndlovu family, we are one; we share ideas, our problems and knowledge. That has kept us very strong. I will definitely fly to South Africa to give Peter support when he is playing his last game of the season and winning the championship with Mamelodi Sundowns."Last Saturday, Sundowns beat Ajax Cape Town 3-1 to clinch the league title 2017/ 2018 Absa Premiership champions with one game to spare. The Brazilians, who have now won the league for a record eight times since 1996, will on 12 May play their last game of the season away to Bloemfontein Celtics where they are going to get their champions' trophy, prize money and medals.