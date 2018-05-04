Latest News Editor's Choice


Bosso deny Muduhwa reports

by Staff reporter
04 May 2018
HIGHLANDERS defender Peter Muduhwa (right) celebrates his equalising goal against Shabanie Mine with teammate Newman Sianvhali (file picture)
HIGHLANDERS have denied social media reports that their star defender Peter Muduhwa was barred from attending trials at troubled Absa Premiership outfit SuperSport United.

The former league champions, who are under caretaker coach and former Warriors' hardman Kaitano Tembo, are in the unfamiliar relegation play-off zone heading into the final game of the season this weekend.

Sources told Chronicle Sport that Muduhwa (24), who was among the 2016 Soccer Stars of the Year, was meant to leave for South Africa after Bosso's 0-1 loss to Ngezi Platinum Stars, but the club blocked him, saying it had not received any official communication from SuperSport.

However, Highlanders' chief executive officer Nhlanhla Dube rubbished the reports.

"That is not true. There is nothing of that nature that has been communicated to us regarding that and we therefore cannot authenticate rumours. Yes the boy travelled to Harare after our game, but it was purely to sort out some private issues and besides we already knew that he would not be available for our next game due to suspension," said Dube.

He said as per club policy, no player will be denied an opportunity to move abroad if it is beneficial to both the player and the club, but no short cuts will be entertained.

"Look, we know that members are on record as saying we always lose players during the second half of the season, but if it's beneficial to the player and we are satisfied as a club, we can't say no. However, regarding this matter, I want to state clearly that there was nothing of that sort," said Dube.

In the absence of Muduhwa against Mutare City on Tuesday, Highlanders gave 18-year-old Andrew Mbeba his debut in the heart of defence where he partnered another rookie Charlton Siamalonga and they completely shut out the experienced Mutare City strike force led by 2008 Soccer Star of the Year Evans Chikwaikwai.

SuperSport are home to former Highlanders' striking sensation Prince Dube, who, however, has not had any game time although SuperSport management are adamant that he remains a future vital cog for them and are confident he will soon make a breakthrough.

Source - chronicle
More on: #Bosso, #Mudhuwa, #Report

Most Popular In 7 Days