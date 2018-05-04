Latest News Editor's Choice


Bosso's Nyoni out with head injury

by Staff reporter
04 May 2018 at 07:25hrs | Views
Highlanders's Gabriel Nyoni (with ball) tries to get past Black Rhinos's Masimba Mambare (right) during a soccer league match played at Barbourfields stadium in this file picture (Pic By Dennis Mudzamiri)
HIGHLANDERS have been hit by another injury headache after news that speedy winger Gabriel Nyoni is set for sometime on the sidelines due to a concussion sustained in Bosso's 1-0 win over Mutare City at Barbourfields Stadium on Tuesday.

Nyoni, who has been in sparkling form this season under coach Madinda Ndlovu, becomes the latest addition to Bosso's injury list, which already has forwards Godfrey Makaruse and Newman Sianchali, midfielders Nigel Makumbe and Adrian Silla, right-back Bukhosi Ncube and centre-back Tendai Ndlovu.

He suffered a head injury in the 82nd minute of Tuesday afternoon's game after colliding with a Mutare City player. Although Nyoni finished the game, he was stretchered off the field after fulltime when he collapsed from the impact of the earlier head collision.

Bosso team doctor Shepherd Khumalo said they could not give timelines on when Nyoni could return to action, as they were still monitoring him.

"Nyoni suffered a mild traumatic pain injury that rules him out of the next game. At the moment he is complaining of a slight headache and will only return to the team once all symptoms are clear. His recovery depends on his recovery system and willingness to get back on the field," said Khumalo.

The team doctor also gave updates on other injured players.

"Makaruse also suffered an ankle injury on Tuesday. We have given him four days of total rest because this has been a recurring injury, so he is also out for Sunday. A number of players could be back for the weekend game, but they are due to pass late fitness tests. Makumbe, who had an ankle injury, and Tendai Ndlovu, who was having problems with his groin, have to pass late fitness tests to be in contention for Sunday's home game against ZPC Kariba. Silla could also feature on Sunday if he fully recovers from his rib injury," Khumalo said.

The return of Makumbe and Silla would be a huge boost for Bosso, as they were missed in the defeat by Ngezi Platinum.

Bosso will also welcome back Peter Muduhwa, who missed the game against Mutare City due to suspension.

Coach Ndlovu expressed concern at the rate his charges are getting injured.

"We have been hit hard by these injuries. I am not very sure of the cause of the injuries. Our training methods are not as tight or hard enough to warrant these injuries. Maybe the games are too congested and the recovery time is not enough. We still stand guided by our medical team on what the major cause of the injuries is," said Ndlovu.

The Bosso gaffer will, however, be buoyed by the fact that fringe players that were given a chance in the absence of first team regulars have stepped up to the challenge.

Andrew Mbeba was handed his league debut to partner Charlton Siamalonga in central defence against Mutare City and he hardly put a foot wrong.

Ray Lunga also got a chance on the right side and put up a brilliant performance, while defensive midfielder Brian Jaravaza showed signs of a good combative holding player.

Bosso have played some exciting football in this campaign, with some football sections already likening the new look Bosso outfit to the Highlanders of 2006 that swept the board.

While the flair is evidently back, injuries to key players continue to haunt the rejuvenated giants with each passing game.

Bosso face struggling, but unpredictable ZPC Kariba at Barbourfields stadium on Sunday hoping to collect maximum points in what should be another exciting encounter.

Source - chronicle
More on: #Bosso, #Nyoni, #Injury

