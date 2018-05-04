Latest News Editor's Choice


Sports / Soccer

Barcelona legends to play in Zimbabwe

by Staff reporter
04 May 2018 at 15:28hrs | Views
Former player Garcia says Roberto Carlos & Carlos Puyol among FC Barcelona legends to play in a friendly with Warriors legends soon.

"We are coming because Zimbabwe is a safe destination. It is open for business."



Source - twitter

Comments

Most Popular In 7 Days