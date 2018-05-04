Sports / Soccer
Barcelona legends to play in Zimbabwe
04 May 2018 at 15:28hrs | Views
Former player Garcia says Roberto Carlos & Carlos Puyol among FC Barcelona legends to play in a friendly with Warriors legends soon.
"We are coming because Zimbabwe is a safe destination. It is open for business."
