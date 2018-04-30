ZBC to broadcast 2018 PSL matches

Sports / Soccer

by Staff reporter

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) and Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) are pleased to announce that they have agreed to broadcast Castle Lager Premier Soccer League matches on ZBC television and radio stations.The agreement follows the successful completion of the media broadcasting rights tender process and negotiations.However, broadcasting of league matches will commence during Castle Lager PSL matchday 10 fixtures to be played over the weekend of 5 and 6 May 2018 (today and tomorrow).PSL and ZBC will continue to work together to develop the game of football.