Madinda bullish despite injuries

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago
HIGHLANDERS coach Madinda Ndlovu is unfazed by injuries plugging his camp which has seen five of his regular players ruled out as they take on ZPC Kariba this afternoon at Barbourfields Stadium in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League tie.

Ndlovu said while they would not be looking down upon ZPC despite their opponents anchoring the log, he was pleased by the performance of replacements that did duty in the Mutare City game, a sign the team has depth. He said they had misgivings about the team's depth but Ray Lunga, Andrew Mbeba and Brian Jaravaza's performance in their previous league match showed they have the arsenal to turn to in times of need.

Playmaker, Nigel Makumbe and steely centre back, Tendai Ndlovu, who had been expected to pass late fitness tests failed to make it and will again be unavailable for selection. Wingers, Godfrey "Baba Jukwa" Makaruse and Gabriel "Granvia" Nyoni have also been condemned to the sick bay following injuries sustained in the game against Mutare City while Adrian Silla and Bukhosi Ncube are still out.

"The last game has given us another dimension on the performance of the youngsters although we wanted to gradually introduce them I think we can now throw them into the fray without any fear. They showed us they are capable and are ready to take on the big guns," said Ndlovu.

Bosso would be boosted by the return of defender, Peter Mudhuwa who was on suspension in the previous match after accumulating three yellow cards. Mudhuwa showed his creativity and work rate when he scored the equaliser against Shabanie Mine, breaking down a defence that had stood resolute in preserving their lead and the goal saw Bosso scoring two more to win the match in which they had to come back from a goal down. Ndlovu said he would be taking ZPC like any other side in the PSL and would prepare for them adequately.

"We will approach the game like any other PSL team. We will take the game to them (ZPC) and see how they can sustain the attacks and how they react and there will always be a plan B if our play does not give us results. We might have struggled to convert chances we created in the game against Mutare City, the fact that we came up with those chances is important. We still managed to get a goal and with good team work we can harvest more goals. I think we are certainly in the right direction," he said.

Bosso will be looking to pile on the misery for ZPC who have only managed to rake in five points from a possible 27 and they are the only winless team in the league so far. In other matches, today a resurgent Dynamos takes on Harare City, who have blown hot and cold thus far at Rufaro Stadium while Caps United will be looking to bounce back to winning ways when they take on Shabanie at Maglas following their home defeat to Chicken Inn. An in-form Triangle host Bulawayo Chiefs at Gibbo Stadium while Mutare City are up against Black Rhinos at Vengere in Rusape.

Fixtures
Today: Highlanders v ZPC Kariba (Barbourfields), Shabanie Mine v Caps United (Maglas), Dynamos v Harare City (Rufaro), Triangle United v Bulawayo Chiefs (Gibbo), Mutare City Rovers v Black Rhinos (Vengere)

Source - sundaynews

