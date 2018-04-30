Latest News Editor's Choice


Sports / Soccer

German starlet for Warriors

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
HIS father Max Makanza Lunga is widely considered as one of Zimbabwe's finest football exports to Europe after a successful career with German side Bonner SC, where he scored 41 goals in 188 games from 1990 to 1998.

The 54-year-old former Warriors and Dynamos bulldozing forward also served as player-coach at other German lower-tier teams VfL Rheinbach [1998-2001] and SSV Bornheim [2001-2005] before his retirement at the age of 41.

While Lunga Snr, a three-time domestic Premiership winner with Dynamos, has now turned to full-time coaching as Under-15 coach of fifth-tier side FC Hennef 05, his son Kelvin has been steadily making a name for himself in the lower tiers of German football and could be set to follow in his footsteps by representing Zimbabwe.

In fact, the 23-year-old, who plays for SV Rödinghausen in the fourth tier of the German football league system, is set to receive his maiden call-up to the Warriors squad for the upcoming Cosafa Cup after a string of good performances in the last few months.

Warriors team manager Wellington Mupandare told the Sports Hub in an interview that they were in the process of regularising his paperwork with a view of including him in the Warriors' Cosafa squad.

Lunga Jnr holds a German passport by virtue of having been born in that country, but qualifies to represent the Warriors through his father.

"He's definitely in our future plans and if we manage to get his travel documents in time he could be available for selection for the Cosafa Cup title defence," Mupandare said.

"We have been following his progress in Germany for some time now and he's an exciting midfielder with a lot of pace and skill as well as an eye for goal.

"At the weekend he was on the scoresheet for his team, which shows his potency in front of goal. Remember we have been limited in terms of attacking options in midfield in the absence of the likes of Khama Billiat and Knowledge Musona and we believe he will give the coach more options going forward.

A skilful right winger with an eye for the goal, Lunga Jnr, who can play wide in midfield or as a striker, started his career at TSV Germania Windeck in 2013.

A year later he would soon retrace his father's footsteps by joining the youth football system of Bonner SC where his father is considered a legend.

Bonner SC has been home to several Zimbabwean players because of Lunga Snr's early impact, which paved the way for the likes of Farai Mbidzo, George Mbwando and Henry McKop, who all featured for the German club during their professional careers.

From Bonner SC, Lunga Jnr moved to the Under-23 side of former Bundesliga outfit FC Cologne in July 2015, but a cruciate ligament injury hampered his progress before returning to Bonner SC a year later.

His second stint at Bonner SC, however, lasted only a year as he soon left to join fellow Regionalliga West side, SV Rödinghausen, where he has been playing the best football of his promising career.

Lunga Jnr, who will be a free agent in June, is reportedly attracting the interest of several teams in the 3 Liga (German third division), which could be a pathway to the top two leagues in Germany, the 2 Bundesliga and the top tier Bundesliga.

The imminent call-up of Lunga to the Warriors squad represents another shift by the Warriors technical department in its efforts to integrate emerging talent from the swelling diaspora community.

The initial phase targeted players who were born in the United Kingdom to Zimbabwean parents, which has seen the likes of Leyton Orient forward Macauley Bonne, Nottingham Forest defender Tendai Darikwa, Kundai Benyu, who is at Oldham Athletic on loan from Celtic, Bradford City's Adam Chicksen, Wales-based Alec Mudimu, FC Halifax Town defender Cliff Moyo and Leicester City Under-23 striker Admiral Muskwe all being capped for the Warriors.

Reading FC midfielder Andy Rinomhota and Ipswich Town rising star Tristan Nydam are also on the radar of Warriors coach Sunday Chidzambwa.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - the standrad

Comments

Solar systems on sale

Handbag sets on sale

Plan designers available

Serlbornpark house for sale

B2800 on sale

Laptops on sale

House to rent

Wanted is a 1 acre stand to buy in burnside, byo. transfer available.


Subscribe

Email:
banner4336x280
Must Read

Mthwakazi party leader gets International recognition.

10 mins ago | 17 Views

Highlanders vs ZPC Kariba - LIVE

15 mins ago | 58 Views

Dynamos vs Harare City - LIVE

20 mins ago | 101 Views

Spencer Banda drags hubby of alleged lover to court

57 mins ago | 631 Views

'Gaule lost because of his attack on Jonathan Moyo'

1 hr ago | 506 Views

Mujuru not joining Chamisa

1 hr ago | 280 Views

Ndebele king defends Obert Mpofu

1 hr ago | 338 Views

Zanu PF primaries mess under spotlight

1 hr ago | 136 Views

Zanu PF MP granted bail in shooting incident

1 hr ago | 217 Views

Bangwato in Zimbabwe seek repatriation

2 hrs ago | 548 Views

Makamba going into self-imposed exile once again?

3 hrs ago | 1423 Views

Makamba, Mnangagwa fall out

3 hrs ago | 1913 Views

'Mnangagwa's manifesto is hot air'

3 hrs ago | 863 Views

Mugabe brews another surprise

4 hrs ago | 4452 Views

G40 ghost haunts Zanu-PF old guard

5 hrs ago | 902 Views

Zanu-PF pledges 1,5 million houses

5 hrs ago | 391 Views

Mnangagwa name-dropping scandal hits Zacc

5 hrs ago | 1154 Views

Chamisa hits back at Chiwenga

5 hrs ago | 1510 Views

Keni Mubaiwa should just quit

5 hrs ago | 298 Views

Cowdray Park residents rely on sewage water for survival

5 hrs ago | 134 Views

Prophet woos thousands with 'holy' oil

5 hrs ago | 373 Views

Dembare fight for Mutasa

5 hrs ago | 145 Views

Man tries to dump 'suicidal' wife

5 hrs ago | 262 Views

Zanu-PF journalists told to resign

5 hrs ago | 386 Views

Chamisa challenges Mnangagwa on graft

5 hrs ago | 305 Views

'Omega Sibanda, Chiyangwa offside on politics'

5 hrs ago | 385 Views

Obadiah Musindo dishes out cars

5 hrs ago | 371 Views

Zanu-PF to hold fresh primaries

5 hrs ago | 356 Views

Mother beats 4-year-old son for being 'promiscuous'

5 hrs ago | 423 Views

Highway robbers arrested after robbing Malawi inyanga

5 hrs ago | 681 Views

Joshua Nkomo acquitted

5 hrs ago | 270 Views

Rejecting the voice of people is mocking God

5 hrs ago | 116 Views

Madinda bullish despite injuries

5 hrs ago | 130 Views

MDC Alliance cracks?

5 hrs ago | 508 Views

WATCH: De Villiers urges youth to aim high

5 hrs ago | 45 Views

Xhosa King endorses Mnangagwa?

5 hrs ago | 355 Views

WATCH: Woman who lost arm to crocodile weds in hospital

5 hrs ago | 895 Views

Story of Zipra field commander

5 hrs ago | 296 Views

IDBZ to ease students accommodation crisis

5 hrs ago | 60 Views

Joshua Nkomo family blasts Mugabe's NPF over picture

5 hrs ago | 434 Views

Gombami ventures into ICT

5 hrs ago | 195 Views

Wicknell Chivayo misses deadline

5 hrs ago | 154 Views

$2 for every campaign poster

5 hrs ago | 344 Views

Zanu-PF to publish its full candidates soon

5 hrs ago | 88 Views

Zimbabweans actress blossoms in Hollywood

5 hrs ago | 195 Views

ZBC to air PSL games

5 hrs ago | 108 Views

Govt selects ballot paper supplier

5 hrs ago | 286 Views

ZITF general manager forced out?

5 hrs ago | 375 Views

Barnabas Sibanda, the man who wanted to fly

5 hrs ago | 504 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days