Dembare fight for Mutasa

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
Ailing Harare football giants Dynamos have managed just three points in seven matches in what is the worst start in the club's history in the local premiership.

By this time last week DeMbare anchored the log standings and stood on the cusp of total implosion.

Uncharacteristically patient with coach Lloyd Mutasa, the club executive was left with no choice, but to unleash a three-match ultimatum on the technical team.

And voila! The team won its first set of three points with a 2-1 victory over Bulawayo City last Sunday.

Three days later, the Glamour Boys beat Chapungu 2-1 in Gweru to rise up to 10th and all of a sudden it seems rosy for the Harare giants.

Perhaps the ultimatum should have come sooner for Mutasa, who ironically needed it to get going after a slow start last season.

Mutasa needs one more win, which he is likely to get when DeMbare face Harare City in a tricky tie at Rufaro Stadium this afternoon.

Dynamos have a far more superior record against Harare City having only lost once in 12 encounters against their city rivals.

Harare City's only victory came in June 2012 in the very first meeting between the two teams.

On the other hand, Dynamos have won eight times while three of the matches ended in a stalemate.

After playing Chapungu on Wednesday, Dynamos went straight to training when they arrived in Harare on Thursday morning as they are desperate to keep the winning momentum going.

"If you win, the morale is high and everyone wants to play. It's an encouraging situation, but we are not out of the woods as yet because there is still a lot of work to be done," assistant coach Biggie Zuze said.

"We anticipate a good game. They [Harare City] have been doing well in their last two games, so this should be an exciting game."

Dynamos have completed a double over their opponents in the last two league seasons and will be hoping for more of the same.

However, the Glamour Boys were sweating over the availability of striker Kudakwashe Kumwala, defender Peace Makaha, as well as livewire winger Cleopas Kapupurika.

On the other hand, Harare City, who were relegated last season before they received a kiss of life after How Mine folded and pulled out of the league, have had a more decent start in comparison to their more esteemed neighbours.

Occupying seventh position going into the week 10 round of matches, the Mark Harrison-coached municipality team has three wins, five draws and a single loss.

Harrison and his charges should be keen to improve their record against Dynamos and earn a win that would establish them as genuine contenders for the title this year.

In other matches across the country, high-riding Highlanders host bottom team ZPC Kariba at their Barbourfields fortress while CAPS United date hostile Shabanie Mine in Zvishavane.

Triangle, who saw their five-match winning streak come to an end at Harare City midweek, will be looking to bounce back at home to Bulawayo chiefs and debutants Mutare City Rovers welcome army side Black Rhinos to Vengere in Rusape.

Source - the standrad
