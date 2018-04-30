Dynamos vs Harare City - LIVE

Sports / Soccer

by Staff reporter

Dynamos *1 - 2 Harare CityGoal Alert*Fulltime scoresDynamos 1-2 Harare CityHighlanders 1-2 ZPC KaribaShabanie Mine 1-1 CAPS UnitedMutare City Rovers 1-1 Black RhinosTriangle United 2-0 Bulawayo Chiefs90+2' Last Dynamos corner, wasted90+1' Counter but Dhemere tries to be too stylish and Harare City sweep it out of danger90' 3 minutes to be added89' Dembare's Kumwala looping header crushes against the under part of the CROSSBAR but can't roll in and Harare City clear88' Muvirimi attempt is wide of Mateyaunga's goal post.85' A Dhemere attempt is cleared by Samanja off the line.83' Two footed challenge by Mukambi on Muchenje is penalizedSub Harare City:- Takunda Mukanga IN - P Kabwe OUT80' Kangadzi corner a flick on and no takers for DeMbare77' Mukambi to Kumwala who releases cleo down the left a cross into the box, Kangadzi flicks on and Mukumba header misses the upright74' Dynamos caught out two on two Muvirimi and Vengesai against Mukambi and Machazane but former Bosso player does well to rescue the situation for Dembare71' Harare City substitution: Gaki OUT - Vengesai IN70' City dominating as they camp in Dynamos' half.69' Kapupurika does well to sweep past two markers but can't cut it back. Harare City clear67' Freekick to City. Not a good position if you are a Dynamos faithful. Muvirimi the sub shoots straight into Mateyaunga's waiting arms64' Dynamos sub - Musharu OUT - Muvirimi IN61' Musharu on the counter from a Tumba assists but he only manages to shake the outside of the nets59' Goal!!! Moses Demera equalises for ZPC Kariba against Highlanders58' Dynamos in danger of being caught out as they commit more man in attack55' Harare City retaining more possession.52' Sub Dynamos - Moyo OUT - Mukumba IN as Dynamos needs to defend a dangerous looking freekick. Harare City miss the target49' Muchenje shoots Machazane heads and Mukambi makes sure46' Chimwemwe long-range attempt but Mateyaunga saves but concedes a corner. Commotion inside the box as DeMbare fail to clear the corner Musharu eventually blasts over the bar from 5 metres outDynamos Sub - Panashe OUT - Kapupurika INSecond Half ResumesHalf-time results across the countryDynamos 1 - 2 Harare CityHighlanders 1-0 ZPC KaribaShabanie Mine FC 1-0 CAPS UnitedMutare City Rovers 1-0 Black RhinosTriangle United 1-0 Bulawayo Chiefs45+2' Mateyaunga impeded upon by Musharu. Lengthy stoppage as Dynamos medics attend to Mateyaunga45'+1 Musharu's header goes wide.45' Potrasho Kabwe cross and Musharu with a divine header. It goes wide44' Nyamupanedungu makes a good save to deny Kangadze43' Kumwala can't take a Mwerahari pass into his stride and they clear39' Mutasa cuts back and Marufu rushes in Moses Muchenje blocks. Corner to Dynamos. Mandiranga takes it and Dhemere helps it on with a flick, Kangadzi shoots at the far post its cleared off the line. Dynamos come again and Kangadzi shoots but Nyamupanedengu saves. Pressure by DynamosShabanie Mine 0-0 CAPS UnitedMutare City Rovers 1-0 Black RhinosTriangle United 1-0 Bulawayo ChiefsHighlanders 1 - 0 ZPC kariba36' Freekick to Dynamos 3m outside the center circle but Blessing wastes it33' Chadya the ref with his first questionable decision. ignores a foul on a Dynamos player and blows for a similar offence a second later to award Harare City a freekick32' Mandiranga beats his markers before he shoots over.30' Mandiranga gets past a number of marker he has time to prepare and aim from just outside the box but he rushes and shoots wide27' Harare City attack but Mwerahari recovers.26' Gaki center to Musharu but he slips and Dembare survive a scare23' So close to an equalizer as Mandiranga shot is saved by a low dive by Nyamupanedengu. Kumwala again attempts but it sails wide20' Dhemere pounced on a Kangadzi shot that was punched by Nyamupanedengu18' Goal!!! Lameck Nhamo scores for Triangle United.18' Dynamos chance Kangadzi to Mandiranga who can't blast it in and City clear10' Dynamos win a corner after good move that ended with Kangadzi cross but Samanja clears for a corner9' Dhemere through but picks wrong option trying to set up Mandiranga and Harare City clear9' Chimwemwe cross and Panashe fails to clear and Chayambuka taps in1' City launching first attack but it ends in a goalkick.Dynamos XI: T. Mateyaunga, G. Mukambi, M. Machazane, O. Mwerahari, J. Marufu, B. Moyo, K. Dhemere, E. Mandiranga, P. Mutasa, Q. Kangadzi, K. Kumwala.Harare City: M. Nyamupanedengu, R. Uchena, T. Chimwemwe, B. Chayambuka, M. Dironyenye, T. Samanja, M. Muchenje, T. Tumba, K. Musharu, P. Kabwe, M. Gaki.