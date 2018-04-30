Latest News Editor's Choice


Sports / Soccer

Dynamos vs Harare City - LIVE

by Staff reporter
12 hrs ago | Views
Dynamos *1 - 2 Harare City
Goal Alert*

Fulltime scores

Dynamos 1-2 Harare City
Highlanders 1-2 ZPC Kariba
Shabanie Mine 1-1 CAPS United
Mutare City Rovers 1-1 Black Rhinos
Triangle United 2-0 Bulawayo Chiefs



90+2' Last Dynamos corner, wasted

91' Goal!!! Nyamandwe puts ZPC Kariba ahead with 3 minutes to go

90+1' Counter but Dhemere tries to be too stylish and Harare City sweep it out of danger

90' 3 minutes to be added

89' Dembare's Kumwala looping header crushes against the under part of the CROSSBAR but can't roll in and Harare City clear

88' Muvirimi attempt is wide of Mateyaunga's goal post.

85' A Dhemere attempt is cleared by Samanja off the line.

83' Two footed challenge by Mukambi on Muchenje is penalized

Sub Harare City:- Takunda Mukanga IN - P Kabwe OUT

80' Kangadzi corner a flick on and no takers for DeMbare

77' Goal!!! Anelka Chivandire doubles Triangle's lead.

77' Mukambi to Kumwala who releases cleo down the left a cross into the box, Kangadzi flicks on and Mukumba header misses the upright

74' Dynamos caught out two on two Muvirimi and Vengesai against Mukambi and Machazane but former Bosso player does well to rescue the situation for Dembare

73' Goal!!! John Zhuwawu heads home to equalise for CAPS United

71' Harare City substitution: Gaki OUT - Vengesai IN

70' City dominating as they camp in Dynamos' half.

69' Kapupurika does well to sweep past two markers but can't cut it back. Harare City clear

67' Freekick to City. Not a good position if you are a Dynamos faithful. Muvirimi the sub shoots straight into Mateyaunga's waiting arms

64' Dynamos sub - Musharu OUT - Muvirimi IN

61' Musharu on the counter from a Tumba assists but he only manages to shake the outside of the nets

59' Goal!!! Moses Demera equalises for ZPC Kariba against Highlanders

58' Dynamos in danger of being caught out as they commit more man in attack

55' Harare City retaining more possession.

52' Sub Dynamos - Moyo OUT - Mukumba IN as Dynamos needs to defend a dangerous looking freekick. Harare City miss the target

51' Goal!!! Wellington Taderere equalises for Black Rhinos.

49' Muchenje shoots Machazane heads and Mukambi makes sure

46' Chimwemwe long-range attempt but Mateyaunga saves but concedes a corner. Commotion inside the box as DeMbare fail to clear the corner Musharu eventually blasts over the bar from 5 metres out

Dynamos Sub - Panashe OUT - Kapupurika IN

Second Half Resumes

Half-time results across the country

Dynamos 1 - 2 Harare City
Highlanders 1-0 ZPC Kariba
Shabanie Mine FC 1-0 CAPS United
Mutare City Rovers 1-0 Black Rhinos
Triangle United 1-0 Bulawayo Chiefs

45+2' Mateyaunga impeded upon by Musharu. Lengthy stoppage as Dynamos medics attend to Mateyaunga

45'+1 Musharu's header goes wide.

45' Goal!! Ajana put Shabanie in front against Caps United

45' Potrasho Kabwe cross and Musharu with a divine header. It goes wide

44' Nyamupanedungu makes a good save to deny Kangadze

43' Kumwala can't take a Mwerahari pass into his stride and they clear

42' Goal!!! Ozias for Highlanders

39' Mutasa cuts back and Marufu rushes in Moses Muchenje blocks. Corner to Dynamos. Mandiranga takes it and Dhemere helps it on with a flick, Kangadzi shoots at the far post its cleared off the line. Dynamos come again and Kangadzi shoots but Nyamupanedengu saves. Pressure by Dynamos

Shabanie Mine 0-0 CAPS United
Mutare City Rovers 1-0 Black Rhinos
Triangle United 1-0 Bulawayo Chiefs
Highlanders 1 - 0 ZPC kariba

36' Freekick to Dynamos 3m outside the center circle but Blessing wastes it

33' Chadya the ref with his first questionable decision. ignores a foul on a Dynamos player and blows for a similar offence a second later to award Harare City a freekick

32' Mandiranga beats his markers before he shoots over.

30' Mandiranga gets past a number of marker he has time to prepare and aim from just outside the box but he rushes and shoots wide

27' Harare City attack but Mwerahari recovers.

26' Gaki center to Musharu but he slips and Dembare survive a scare

23′ Goal!!! Mutare City in the lead through Khumbulani Njovo

23' So close to an equalizer as Mandiranga shot is saved by a low dive by Nyamupanedengu. Kumwala again attempts but it sails wide

20' Dhemere pounced on a Kangadzi shot that was punched by Nyamupanedengu

19' Goal!! Dhemere for Dembare

18' Goal!!! Lameck Nhamo scores for Triangle United.

18' Dynamos chance Kangadzi to Mandiranga who can't blast it in and City clear

13' Goal!!! Chayambuka Harare City mesmerizing and Chayambuka taps it in to double the lead

10' Dynamos win a corner after good move that ended with Kangadzi cross but Samanja clears for a corner

9' Dhemere through but picks wrong option trying to set up Mandiranga and Harare City clear

9' Chimwemwe cross and Panashe fails to clear and Chayambuka taps in

8' Goal!!! Bright Chayambuka capitalise on a blunder by Panashe Mutasa.

1' City launching first attack but it ends in a goalkick.

Dynamos XI: T. Mateyaunga, G. Mukambi, M. Machazane, O. Mwerahari, J. Marufu, B. Moyo, K. Dhemere, E. Mandiranga, P. Mutasa, Q. Kangadzi, K. Kumwala.

Harare City: M. Nyamupanedengu, R. Uchena, T. Chimwemwe, B. Chayambuka, M. Dironyenye, T. Samanja, M. Muchenje, T. Tumba, K. Musharu, P. Kabwe, M. Gaki.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - online

Comments

Closure on sale

Boschveld roosters for sale

On sale is vw polo

Sofas on sale

House to rent

Plan designers available

Cattle breeding investment

Clothing bales on sale


Subscribe

Email:
banner4336x280
Must Read

Khupe must enroll for a degree in Politics at MSU or UZ

5 hrs ago | 1277 Views

VP Aspirant - Senatorial Aspirant- Bekithemba Mpofu - the Opportunist

5 hrs ago | 504 Views

WATCH: Moment 'cowboy' stopped armed robbery

6 hrs ago | 719 Views

Mnangagwa embraces surprising freedoms

6 hrs ago | 1212 Views

'Elections will be free and fair,' insist Mnangagwa - with no reforms, let observers be the judges

6 hrs ago | 624 Views

Mutsvangwa gets a lifeline

6 hrs ago | 2755 Views

Chiwenga's sister dies

6 hrs ago | 2761 Views

Ill Mohadi donates mealie-meal

7 hrs ago | 978 Views

WATCH: Man arrested for 'killing' wife

7 hrs ago | 868 Views

WATCH: Sarah Mahoka accidentally chants Zanu-PF at NPF rally

7 hrs ago | 1011 Views

'We will be victorious' - Mnangagwa

10 hrs ago | 2026 Views

Country for sale

10 hrs ago | 1583 Views

We do not want a run-off election - Prof Ncube

10 hrs ago | 1306 Views

Nelson Chamisa's rant against China irritating

11 hrs ago | 2272 Views

Strive Masiyiwa reflects on traumatic Zimbabwe moment

11 hrs ago | 1397 Views

Mthwakazi party leader gets International recognition.

12 hrs ago | 1465 Views

Highlanders vs ZPC Kariba - LIVE

12 hrs ago | 1767 Views

Spencer Banda drags hubby of alleged lover to court

13 hrs ago | 3912 Views

'Gaule lost because of his attack on Jonathan Moyo'

13 hrs ago | 3743 Views

Mujuru not joining Chamisa

13 hrs ago | 1113 Views

Ndebele king defends Obert Mpofu

13 hrs ago | 1465 Views

Zanu PF primaries mess under spotlight

13 hrs ago | 300 Views

Zanu PF MP granted bail in shooting incident

13 hrs ago | 606 Views

Bangwato in Zimbabwe seek repatriation

14 hrs ago | 1038 Views

Makamba going into self-imposed exile once again?

14 hrs ago | 3000 Views

Makamba, Mnangagwa fall out

15 hrs ago | 3901 Views

'Mnangagwa's manifesto is hot air'

15 hrs ago | 1335 Views

Mugabe brews another surprise

16 hrs ago | 9134 Views

G40 ghost haunts Zanu-PF old guard

16 hrs ago | 1116 Views

Zanu-PF pledges 1,5 million houses

16 hrs ago | 532 Views

Mnangagwa name-dropping scandal hits Zacc

16 hrs ago | 1910 Views

Chamisa hits back at Chiwenga

16 hrs ago | 2212 Views

Keni Mubaiwa should just quit

16 hrs ago | 498 Views

Cowdray Park residents rely on sewage water for survival

16 hrs ago | 266 Views

Prophet woos thousands with 'holy' oil

16 hrs ago | 639 Views

Dembare fight for Mutasa

16 hrs ago | 225 Views

Man tries to dump 'suicidal' wife

16 hrs ago | 479 Views

Zanu-PF journalists told to resign

16 hrs ago | 588 Views

Chamisa challenges Mnangagwa on graft

16 hrs ago | 568 Views

German starlet for Warriors

17 hrs ago | 741 Views

'Omega Sibanda, Chiyangwa offside on politics'

17 hrs ago | 825 Views

Obadiah Musindo dishes out cars

17 hrs ago | 543 Views

Zanu-PF to hold fresh primaries

17 hrs ago | 593 Views

Mother beats 4-year-old son for being 'promiscuous'

17 hrs ago | 683 Views

Highway robbers arrested after robbing Malawi inyanga

17 hrs ago | 1123 Views

Joshua Nkomo acquitted

17 hrs ago | 428 Views

Rejecting the voice of people is mocking God

17 hrs ago | 184 Views

Madinda bullish despite injuries

17 hrs ago | 192 Views

MDC Alliance cracks?

17 hrs ago | 806 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days