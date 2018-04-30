Sports / Soccer
Highlanders vs ZPC Kariba - LIVE
Highlanders 1 - 2* ZPC Kariba
Goal Alert*
Fulltime scores
Dynamos 1-2 Harare City
Highlanders 1-2 ZPC Kariba
Shabanie Mine 1-1 CAPS United
Mutare City Rovers 1-1 Black Rhinos
Triangle United 2-0 Bulawayo Chiefs
91' Goal!!! Nyamandwe puts ZPC Kariba ahead.. A goalkeeping error by Ariel Sibanda cost Highlanders
90' 4 minutes to be added
90' ZPC Kariba shoots of target
86' ZPC Kariba keeper down winding the clock
85' Brian Jaravaza replacing Ozizi. Corner to Bosso, wasted
83' Musaka injured
77' Goal!!! Anelka Chivandire doubles Triangle's lead.
73' Goal!!! John Zhuwawu heads home to equalise for CAPS United
70' Musaka off target
68' Highlanders substitution - Ray OUT - Thabo Lunga IN
64' Bosso almost conceded another one
62' Corner ZPC Kariba
59' Goal!!! Moses Demera equalises for ZPC Kariba.
55' Ozizi crosses but finds no takers
52' ZPC Kariba misses
51' Goal!!! Wellington Taderere equalises for Black Rhinos.
51' Substitution Bosso - Silla OUT - Munyaradzi Chitambwe IN
50' Silla down injured
49' Sianchali shoots straight to the goalkeeper.
Second half resumes
Half-time results across the country
Dynamos 1 - 2 Harare City
Highlanders 1-0 ZPC Kariba
Shabanie Mine FC 1-0 CAPS United
Mutare City Rovers 1-0 Black Rhinos
Triangle United 1-0 Bulawayo Chiefs
45' +2 Halftime whistle goes off
45' Goal!! Ajana put Shabanie in front against Caps United
42' Goal!!! Ozias Zibande heads home to put Highlanders into the lead
40' Silla shoots but its too weak
32' Throw in Bosso on the far side
31' Good cross by Sianchali but Lunga fails to reach it
27' Honest heads over bar
26' Corner Bosso
24' Ozizi wastes a chance for Bosso
23′ Goal!!! Mutare City in the lead through Khumbulani Njovo
19' Brilliant cross by MacClive and BB shoots but its weak
18' Goal!!! Lameck Nhamo scores for Triangle United
18' O. Zibande with a chance, but his header goes over.
15' Highlanders having an upper hand in the opening minutes.
12' Sianchali shoots off target
9' Bosso free kick, its wasted
6' ZPC miss upright
5' ZPC player fouled, free kick
2' Goalkick Bosso
Highlanders XI: A. Sibanda, C. Siamalonga, H. Moyo, M. Phiri, A. Silla, B. Banda, O. Zibande, N. Sianchali, R. Lunga, B. Musaka, P. Mudhuwa.
ZPC Kariba XI: T. Mawaya, B. Zuberi, M. Kunyarimwe, S. Appiah, I. Nekati, T. Munyanduri, T. Ranthokoane, C. Muleya, S. Makawa, M. Demere, T. Chamboko.
Shabanie Mine 0-0 CAPS United
Mutare City Rovers 1-0 Black Rhinos
Triangle United 1-0 Bulawayo Chiefs
