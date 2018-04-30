Highlanders vs ZPC Kariba - LIVE

Sports / Soccer

by Staff reporter

91' Goal!!! Nyamandwe puts ZPC Kariba ahead

77' Goal!!! Anelka Chivandire doubles Triangle's lead.

73' Goal!!! John Zhuwawu heads home to equalise for CAPS United



59' Goal!!! Moses Demera equalises for ZPC Kariba.

51' Goal!!! Wellington Taderere equalises for Black Rhinos.

45' Goal!! Ajana put Shabanie in front against Caps United

42' Goal!!! Ozias Zibande heads home to put Highlanders into the lead



23′ Goal!!! Mutare City in the lead through Khumbulani Njovo

18' Goal!!! Lameck Nhamo scores for Triangle United

Highlanders 1 - 2* ZPC KaribaGoal Alert*Fulltime scoresDynamos 1-2 Harare CityHighlanders 1-2 ZPC KaribaShabanie Mine 1-1 CAPS UnitedMutare City Rovers 1-1 Black RhinosTriangle United 2-0 Bulawayo Chiefs.. A goalkeeping error by Ariel Sibanda cost Highlanders90' 4 minutes to be added90' ZPC Kariba shoots of target86' ZPC Kariba keeper down winding the clock85' Brian Jaravaza replacing Ozizi. Corner to Bosso, wasted83' Musaka injured70' Musaka off target68' Highlanders substitution - Ray OUT - Thabo Lunga IN64' Bosso almost conceded another one62' Corner ZPC Kariba55' Ozizi crosses but finds no takers52' ZPC Kariba misses51' Substitution Bosso - Silla OUT - Munyaradzi Chitambwe IN50' Silla down injured49' Sianchali shoots straight to the goalkeeper.Second half resumesHalf-time results across the countryDynamos 1 - 2 Harare CityHighlanders 1-0 ZPC KaribaShabanie Mine FC 1-0 CAPS UnitedMutare City Rovers 1-0 Black RhinosTriangle United 1-0 Bulawayo Chiefs45' +2 Halftime whistle goes off40' Silla shoots but its too weak32' Throw in Bosso on the far side31' Good cross by Sianchali but Lunga fails to reach it27' Honest heads over bar26' Corner Bosso24' Ozizi wastes a chance for Bosso19' Brilliant cross by MacClive and BB shoots but its weak18' O. Zibande with a chance, but his header goes over.15' Highlanders having an upper hand in the opening minutes.12' Sianchali shoots off target9' Bosso free kick, its wasted6' ZPC miss upright5' ZPC player fouled, free kick2' Goalkick BossoHighlanders XI: A. Sibanda, C. Siamalonga, H. Moyo, M. Phiri, A. Silla, B. Banda, O. Zibande, N. Sianchali, R. Lunga, B. Musaka, P. Mudhuwa.ZPC Kariba XI: T. Mawaya, B. Zuberi, M. Kunyarimwe, S. Appiah, I. Nekati, T. Munyanduri, T. Ranthokoane, C. Muleya, S. Makawa, M. Demere, T. Chamboko.Shabanie Mine 0-0 CAPS UnitedMutare City Rovers 1-0 Black RhinosTriangle United 1-0 Bulawayo Chiefs