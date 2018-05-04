Latest News Editor's Choice


Sports / Soccer

Messi for South Africa

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
Spanish soccer giants Barcelona were expected to confirm their trip to South Africa after last night's El Clásico.

The newly crowned La Liga champions will meet South African champions Mamelodi Sundowns in a game dubbed "Champion vs Champion" at the FNB Stadium on May 16.

There were question marks over the timing of the game as Barcelona will play their final league game against Real Sociedad three days after this friendly.

But City Press can reveal Sundowns president Patrice Motsepe and Safa president Danny Jordaan were guests at last night's clash against Real Madrid — at Camp Nou — to finalise the deal.

Sundowns have already rescheduled their CAF Champions League match against Guinea's Horoya AC. The match was initially scheduled for Tuesday, May 15, but has been moved to the same weekend to accommodate the Barcelona friendly.

Eight-time Absa Premiership winners Sundowns announced on their Twitter account on Friday night that they will host Barca – who clinched their 25th La Liga title last week.

The announcement was met with excitement from South African football followers, who are expected to pack the 94 000 seater.

The game will be Barcelona's second visit to the country to face the Brazilians, who also clinched their eighth league title last weekend.

The first match between these two teams took place at Loftus Versfeld in 2007.

The Catalan club had brought their star players, including Ronaldinho and Samuel Eto'o in that 2-1 victory.

But the organisation of that game was shambolic and left many people disappointed.

Hopefully, there will not be any chaos at the home of South African football.


Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Sport24.
More on: #Messi, #Barca,

Comments

Comforters for sale

On sale is vw polo

Sofas on sale

B2800 on sale

Solar systems on sale

Golf for swap

On sale is nissan teana

Wanted is a 1 acre stand to buy in burnside, byo. transfer available.


Subscribe

Email:
banner4336x280
Must Read

Sanctions needed to achieve Zimbabwe reforms?

34 secs ago | 0 Views

WATCH: Chamisa says he doesn't want ZBC access

38 mins ago | 300 Views

PHOTOS: Back to school

49 mins ago | 366 Views

+70 Zimbabwean farmers in Zambia yearn to return home

2 hrs ago | 1129 Views

Zimbabwe to get Grand Prix facilities?

2 hrs ago | 819 Views

Econet hails broadcast license in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 652 Views

Arthur Mutambara pursues fourth industrial revolution

2 hrs ago | 888 Views

Mujuru pledges one term rule

3 hrs ago | 671 Views

PHOTOS: Chamisa, Prophet Mboro in same WhatsApp group?

4 hrs ago | 3846 Views

VPs now at Mnangagwa's mercy

4 hrs ago | 5584 Views

Coalition talks died with Tsvangirai

4 hrs ago | 1474 Views

Chamisa upsets non-Shona speakers in UK

4 hrs ago | 4471 Views

PHOTOS: Chamisa prays for kid in wheelchair in UK

5 hrs ago | 2302 Views

Teachers dismiss salary hike reports

5 hrs ago | 1846 Views

Chamisa can't address in English

5 hrs ago | 4150 Views

Matibenga endorses Mujuru

5 hrs ago | 495 Views

MDC Alliance in discord over allocation of seats

5 hrs ago | 868 Views

Decentralise cattle branding, says Chief Maduna

5 hrs ago | 415 Views

Aspiring Zapu candidate promises constituency development policies

5 hrs ago | 217 Views

Mujuru, Khupe in pact. . . as Chamisa is snubbed

5 hrs ago | 1383 Views

'Zanu-PF manifesto populist scam'

5 hrs ago | 487 Views

Mlalazi new PDP spokesman

5 hrs ago | 248 Views

Zanu-PF manifesto a pie in the sky

5 hrs ago | 733 Views

MPs resume Parly business

5 hrs ago | 202 Views

Politicians must deliver on promises

5 hrs ago | 92 Views

Mnangagwa plans nationwide tour to sell Zanu-PF manifesto

5 hrs ago | 246 Views

British investment will be secure under an MDC Alliance government

5 hrs ago | 515 Views

BCC mulls setting up mini solar farms

5 hrs ago | 226 Views

Emotions run high at Bongo burial

5 hrs ago | 1538 Views

Govt introduces digital cattle tracking system

5 hrs ago | 452 Views

The MDC-T / Alliance Midlands province - endorses Felix Magalela Mafa Sibanda for vice president.

6 hrs ago | 548 Views

Man drives spear into wife's suspected lover

6 hrs ago | 793 Views

Teenagers arrested for gang rape

6 hrs ago | 834 Views

4th woman sues teacher for maintenance

6 hrs ago | 524 Views

Zanu-PF MP's driver arrested for violence

6 hrs ago | 207 Views

Chiwenga's sister burial tomorrow

6 hrs ago | 457 Views

MDC-T defers primaries amid G40/military links

6 hrs ago | 975 Views

Zanu-PF primaries a success, says Ziyambi

6 hrs ago | 113 Views

Chiefs get roads to their homes

6 hrs ago | 309 Views

Zimbabwe ready to regain tourism market share

6 hrs ago | 52 Views

Govt identifies investors for CSC

6 hrs ago | 597 Views

Mnangagwa flies out to Qatar

6 hrs ago | 387 Views

MDC Alliance's UK trip seeks to tarnish the country's image

6 hrs ago | 545 Views

MDC Alliance out to impress the British - Yeah, say why you 'failed to withdraw from flawed elections'

6 hrs ago | 419 Views

Dembare's Lloyd Mutasa fails 3-game ultimatum

6 hrs ago | 242 Views

Goalkeeping howlers cost Bosso

6 hrs ago | 502 Views

Gweru City faces waste nightmare

6 hrs ago | 139 Views

Zimra staffer in custody over $2m hit

6 hrs ago | 681 Views

Zanu-PF to officially announce candidates, reruns

6 hrs ago | 390 Views

Mnangagwa to engage public on manifesto

6 hrs ago | 110 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days