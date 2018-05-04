Messi for South Africa

Sports / Soccer

by Staff reporter

Spanish soccer giants Barcelona were expected to confirm their trip to South Africa after last night's El Clásico.The newly crowned La Liga champions will meet South African champions Mamelodi Sundowns in a game dubbed "Champion vs Champion" at the FNB Stadium on May 16.There were question marks over the timing of the game as Barcelona will play their final league game against Real Sociedad three days after this friendly.But City Press can reveal Sundowns president Patrice Motsepe and Safa president Danny Jordaan were guests at last night's clash against Real Madrid — at Camp Nou — to finalise the deal.Sundowns have already rescheduled their CAF Champions League match against Guinea's Horoya AC. The match was initially scheduled for Tuesday, May 15, but has been moved to the same weekend to accommodate the Barcelona friendly.Eight-time Absa Premiership winners Sundowns announced on their Twitter account on Friday night that they will host Barca – who clinched their 25th La Liga title last week.The announcement was met with excitement from South African football followers, who are expected to pack the 94 000 seater.The game will be Barcelona's second visit to the country to face the Brazilians, who also clinched their eighth league title last weekend.The first match between these two teams took place at Loftus Versfeld in 2007.The Catalan club had brought their star players, including Ronaldinho and Samuel Eto'o in that 2-1 victory.But the organisation of that game was shambolic and left many people disappointed.Hopefully, there will not be any chaos at the home of South African football.