BREAKING: Dembare 'fires' Mutasa

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
LLOYD Mutasa has now been reassigned and will be director of coaching.

Biggie Zuze will take over as the new Head Coach while Zondai Nyaungwa the keeper's coach and his fitness trainer have been FIRED.

Richard Chihoro bounces back as the team manager.

Mutasa's statistics before being reassigned today to be Director Of Coaching

Mutasa's success record in the league is 56.81 percent after winning eight of the 19 matches in his first spell in 2011; drawing six and losing five; winning 11 of the 25 matches he was in charge in 2016; drawing eight and losing six; winning 21 of the 34 matches he took charge of last year, drawing seven and losing six and with two victories in his first 10 matches this season.

The nine points from a possible 30 represent one of the worst starts for DeMbare in a league campaign in recent years and the Glamour Boys are only separated from bottom club Mutare City by three points.

The Glamour Boys have already fallen at the hands of bitter rivals Highlanders and CAPS United in the league.

They are winless against Bosso in the league under Mutasa's watch, with the Bulawayo giants forcing a goalless draw in the first match at Barbourfields in 2011, while the coach was not in charge for the reverse fixture in Harare.

Mutasa's DeMbare completed a double over CAPS United in 2011, but the coach was part of the Paulo Jorge Silva backroom staff as the Green Machine beat their rivals in a league match for the first time since 2009 with a 1-0 win at Rufaro in 2016.

The reverse match at the giant stadium saw CAPS United recover from a three-goal deficit in the last five minutes, to force a 3-3 draw.

Last year, CAPS beat Dynamos at Rufaro 1-0 and lost the reverse match 0-2 while on Sunday they won against the old enemy.

Mutasa managerial record at Dynamos:

- League Matches: 88
- Wins: 42
- Draws: 24
- Losses: 22
- Win percentage: 56.81
- No win on the field in the league against Highlanders
- One win in last five in the Harare Derby against CAPS United, failed to score in three of those matches

Source - dembare dotcom
More on: #Mutasa, #Dembare, #Zuze

Comments

Most Popular In 7 Days