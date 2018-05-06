Latest News Editor's Choice


Dembare fined only $2,000 for stadium violence

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago
THE Premier Soccer League have handed out fines totalling $11 750 to various clubs and officials in their efforts to curb the rising cases of anarchy at football games.

Giants Dynamos and fellow struggling teams Shabanie Mine and Mutare City were the hardest hit according to the standing order offences and fines schedule released by the league yesterday.

The three teams were slapped with a $2 000 fine each for the unruly behaviour of their fans.

Dynamos paid for the chaos caused by their supporters during the 1-1 draw against Yadah at Rufaro, where they bombarded the pitch with missiles and caused numerous stoppages.

During the same match, the frustrated DeMbare supporters also engaged in violent running battles with the police after a member of the force accidentally detonated a teargas canister at half-time.

Mutare City were penalised for the pitch invasion that occurred during the match against FC Platinum.

This time, it was not the supporters, but the home team's technical officials and security personnel who were at the forefront of the mayhem at Vengere in Rusape.

Their coach, Joseph Takaringofa, who is also under fire for poor results, was hit with a $1 250 fine for "issuing reckless statements to the media implying bias after the match against Ngezi Platinum Stars at Baobab Stadium."

Takaringofa suggested that his team had been let down by the referee who failed to protect his ‘keeper, Tafadzwa Dube, when Ngezi scored their second goal in a match that ended 2-1 in favour of the platinum miners.

Shabanie Mine and their coach Takesure Chiragwi also suffered huge losses.

The Chinda Boys were fined $2 000 for the missiles thrown by their fans during the match against CAPS United at Maglas at the weekend.

The club were also slapped with an additional $500 for using a kit without the sponsor's logo.

Chiragwi was charged with "issuing reckless statements to the media implying bias after the match against Yadah FC played at the National Sports Stadium" and ordered to pay $1 250.

Giants CAPS United were fined $1 150 for delaying the kick-off, using a kit without the sponsor's logo and using a kit with improperly printed names on the back of their shirts during the match against Bulawayo Chiefs.

ZPC Kariba were fined $1 250 for their failure to fulfil a league match "without a valid reason" against FC Platinum in the season opener.

There were also individual fines for Harare City goalkeepers' trainer, Tichaona Diya ($250), for his expulsion from the technical area during the match against Chapungu at Ascot.

Chapungu were fined $50 for using a kit without the sponsor's logo.

The airmen's technical official Robert Jiuro and Tirivaviri Sithole of Chicken Inn were also fined $250 each.

Source - the herald
More on: #Dembare, #Violence, #Fans

Comments

Most Popular In 7 Days