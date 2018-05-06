Latest News Editor's Choice


Sports / Soccer

Yadah coach warns Madinda's Bosso

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
YADAH Stars coach, Thomas Ruzive, has warned Highlanders to underrate his charges at their own peril when the two sides clash in a Castle Lager Premiership tie at the National Sports Stadium on Saturday.

Yadah are 11th on the table, having amassed 10 points in 10 starts, while Highlanders, who are enjoying a fine start under Madinda Ndlovu, are 10 points clear, on third place, just six points adrift of leaders Ngezi Platinum Stars.

Both clubs suffered defeats over the weekend with Yadah crashing to a 5-0 defeat to pacesetters Ngezi Platinum Stars at Baobab while Bosso slumped to a 1-2 defeat by ZPC Kariba at Barbourfields.

Ruzive warned Bosso not to read much into that result in Ngezi.

"We gave Ngezi Platinum Stars a lot of unnecessary respect and they capitalised on our lack of confidence, otherwise we remain a good team, ready for Highlanders in our next fixture," said Ruzive.

"I never said Ngezi are not special as I am claimed to have told the media last week but I said there is nothing special about them because we play in the same league.

"They played well against us, but still there is nothing special about them.

"We created a lot of scoring chances and we should have converted quite a couple of those but our finishing let us down against Ngezi.

"Our defence was also vulnerable at a number of times. We conceded easy goals after failing to execute simple defensive principles.

"But it is one of those games, one of those days when you have to say we were not so fortunate.''

He expects a tricky and tough battle against Bosso.

"Our match against Highlanders will obviously be tricky considering we suffered last weekend's heavy defeat,'' said Ruzive.

''It will take a lot of effort at the training ground to try and rectify areas where we identified some weaknesses.

"We will be working throughout the week to try and adjust both mentally and physically.

"Unlike in other matches where you will identify one department which needs a lot of attention, this time we will be working on every department.

"Our defence should be cohesive, the midfield should be mobile and retain that aspect in terms of maintaining possession. The strikers have to make sure we bury our chances.

"Highlanders, unlike Ngezi is a big club and extra care is needed. But, we are also a team playing in the same league as them. They have performed better than us so far this season but they risk losing all the three points if they come to Harare looking down upon us.

"We are playing good football and I am confident we will win against Highlanders,"

Bosso are coming into this match with a bruised ego after the shock ZPC Kariba loss in a match they controlled but two howlers by goalkeeper Ariel Sibanda, who has proven to be the team's weakest link thus far, swayed the tie into the electricity men's favour.

Source - chronicle
Most Popular In 7 Days