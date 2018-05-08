Latest News Editor's Choice


Sports / Soccer

Tough conditions for Dembare's Zuze

by Staff reporter
2018-05-08
DYNAMOS have given interim coach Biggie Zuze stringent conditions to deliver or face the chop as they seek to recover lost ground following a false start to the 2018 season under Lloyd Mutasa.

Club president Kenny Mubaiwa yesterday said the Glamour Boys have not revised their ambitions to compete for this year's title despite falling behind to pacesetters Ngezi Platinum Stars and FC Platinum.

Zuze, who was tasked with steering the troubled ship from the bottom half of the table, will begin his tenure with a tricky away match to Bulawayo Chiefs this Sunday.

The Glamour Boys' campaign is in disarray after they managed only nine points from the possible 30, leading to the axing of Mutasa and the elevation of Zuze in a technical reshuffle this week

"It's still game on, the only unfortunate thing is that we started our season the wrong way. We didn't expect that, but those teams will also lose matches at some point. So we have to keep pushing.

"It's important we need to stabilise things first and I am sure our position on the log standings at the end of the first half will determine how we would need to progress.

"Remember, these guys have been given the responsibility to lead the team on an interim basis which means there is still a vacancy for the coaching post.

"It's only that we believe in giving people a chance. Zuze has been there and he knows where we are coming from. What we want are results, results, results and we are not compromising on that.

"If he succeeds, we may as well be persuaded not to look elsewhere. If not, then we go ahead and recruit a new coach," said Mubaiwa.

Reports have indicated the Glamour Boys could be targeting former Warriors gaffer Rahman Gumbo.

Zuze has already embraced the challenge and yesterday he said winning his first assignment against Bulawayo Chiefs at Barbourfields this Sunday will be key to set the tone in his new job.

"This is a very big institution, I will take the responsibility with both hands. There are certain chances that come your way once in a lifetime,'' said Zuze.

"I have been hoping to be one of the coaches at Dynamos, which I appreciate, and the only thing now is to try your best. If things work out, it will be okay, and if not then there is nothing one can do.

"I have been there, we all know what's happening and the best thing is now to move forward and see how best we can handle the situation, especially against Bulawayo Chiefs.

"We demand more on the side of the players. They should remain focused until we play our game against Bulawayo Chiefs, which is very important for us, especially considering where we are coming from.

"I have been in such situations many times and I think it's the boys who will get us back to the normal way of doing business. A lot of people at Dynamos really love their team and we sympathise with them. We will try to do our best to make them smile, especially after this game against Bulawayo Chiefs."

DeMbare, however, have been struck by injuries in their defence with Obey Mwerahari and James Marufu set to miss the trip to Bulawayo.

Troubled skipper Ocean Mushure is still to report for training.

Fixtures:

Tomorrow

FC Platinum v Triangle United (Mandava), ZPC Kariba v Mutare City Rovers (Nyamhunga), Yadah v Highlanders (NSS), Bulawayo City v Shabanie Mine (Barbourfields), Harare City v Nichrut (Rufaro)

Sunday

CAPS United v Ngezi Platinum Stars (NSS), Chapungu v Chicken Inn (Ascot), Bulawayo Chiefs v Dynamos (Barbourfields), Black Rhinos v Herentals (Rufaro).

Source - the herald

