Latest News Editor's Choice


Sports / Soccer

Fifa 'have made a terrible blunder' by letting Chiyangwa continue

by Staff reporter
51 mins ago | Views
VETERAN former football administrators, Ndumiso Gumede and Chris Sambo have called for a reduction in the Zifa presidency nomination fee from $5 000 to an affordable amount to allow credible prospective candidates an opportunity to contest.

Gumede and Sambo were speaking on ZBC radio SFM's sports programme Grandstand on Wednesday evening.

The duo is also advocating for the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) to superintend Zifa's elections, working closely with domestic football governing body's secretariat.

Fifa revealed to the media on Tuesday that it had written to Zifa last month confirming the end of its executive committee's term and ordered that elections be held "as soon as possible".

The world governing body also stated in the letter that the present Zifa board led by Philip Chiyangwa will continue leading the association until elections are held.

It is this statement that has got critics of the Chiyangwa administration to question the legitimacy of the impending elections. They argue that the executive will interfere with the secretariat's operations as well as that of the electoral committee in the run-up to the elections.

Gumede, who once served Zifa as chief executive officer and vice-president said: "Even now Fifa have made a terrible blunder by saying Chiyangwa must hold on until elections are held. A little bit of fault should be directed to SRC (Sports and Recreation Commission).

"I know I'm treading on dangerous ground, but SRC has a responsibility to oversee these things and they knew about this problem way back. When I complained about Chiyangwa's incompetence two years ago I was banned. The SRC must take control; they've done well by communicating with Fifa and getting direct feedback from Fifa."

Ex-PSL administrator Sambo said the Zifa secretariat led by chief executive officer Joseph Mamutse should move out of their present lodgings at 160 Enterprise Road in Harare as it is Chiyangwa's business complex.

"We have a secretariat in place headed by Mamutse that should put in place all the machinery, all the requirements to ensure that we have a credible election. That secretariat must relocate from operating from Philip Chiyangwa's offices to either the SRC or somewhere where they can operate independently. They can be superintended by the board, with the SRC overseeing their activities," Sambo said.

He also concurred with Gumede that the $5 000 nomination fee for Zifa presidential hopefuls paid in the last election was exorbitant.

"The first thing that is an impediment in as far as our football is concerned is the nomination fees. People who do not have that kind of money will not participate in the election. What is happening is that we are closing shop to people who don't have financial resources and as a result credible people, credible administrators are not being given an opportunity to come into the system," said Sambo.

Gumede said problems bedevilling Zifa were caused by councillors and made stunning allegations that they were paid to vote Chiyangwa in.

"The problem is the people that voted in persons who did not really qualify according to the constitution. But you can't just blame people who voted, even the nomination court which should have vetted those persons also created a problem by not noticing that those people did not have the requisite qualifications to stand for positions. Now, it gets exacerbated by persons who willingly admit that they were given money to vote in those persons," said Gumede.

He said this in reference to Chiyangwa's football history, which was questioned ahead of the December 2015 elections to choose a person to complete the recalled Cuthbert Dube's term.

Focusing on the impending Zifa polls, Gumede said apart from scrapping off exorbitant nomination fees, the old guard in Zifa's structures should not seek re-election.

"We should have competent people at the bottom and not these old men and incompetent persons slightly older than me that are still at Zifa. Let's let bygones be bygones; let's start on a fresh page; let's create a new dispensation.

"If we can disqualify people who've been there for more than two terms for instance – I know there are people like Chishanga (Brian) in Midlands; he has been there indefinitely. I found him there and I left him there, but he still continues to be there. Let us try to have new people. My old man Mpuli (David, Zifa Mashonaland East chairman) is still there. They've overstayed their time. I don't know whether they don't have the Ndebele idiom 'kusinwa kudedelwana' (give others a chance). Even if you are a champion, get out and let someone come and dance (because) it's their turn. This is the only way to encourage young people to come in and make very good councillors," Gumede said.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - chronicle
More on: #Gumede, #Chiyangwa, #Fifa

Comments

Cowdray park stand $5 000

Cisco ccna and ccnp training

Wanted

Plots and properties

Web design company in patna

Bulawayo stand wanted

8 roomed house cowdraypark

Nyamandlovu 50acres $130 000


Subscribe

Email:
banner4336x280
Must Read

Mnangagwa, Chiwenga power clashes intensify

9 mins ago | 48 Views

Govt delays measures to prevent fuel smuggling

11 mins ago | 8 Views

How a mission to kill Mugabe was thwarted

16 mins ago | 168 Views

Tsvangirai's daughter causes a political storm

23 mins ago | 260 Views

Grace Mugabe's immunity under threat

25 mins ago | 63 Views

Mnangagwa portrait designer furious

26 mins ago | 106 Views

Letter to Thokozani Khupe - It will not be easy

27 mins ago | 120 Views

War vets bay for Rugeje's head

29 mins ago | 148 Views

Zimbabwe cricketers threaten series boycott

29 mins ago | 27 Views

Khupe's Matebeleland coalition pact collapses

30 mins ago | 145 Views

Man fined over false car theft report

31 mins ago | 47 Views

Zvobgo Jnr fails o fill daddy's shoes

32 mins ago | 68 Views

Picketing Hwange workers' wives vow to stay put

34 mins ago | 57 Views

Chitembwe ready to stop terrific Ndiraya

35 mins ago | 54 Views

'Degrees not a passport into Parly'

35 mins ago | 164 Views

Zanu-PF leader loses $6,000 to activists

36 mins ago | 90 Views

Matebeleland safari operator sues July Moyo

36 mins ago | 67 Views

Madinda fails to meet own target

37 mins ago | 87 Views

Zanu-PF losing candidate challenges poll outcome

38 mins ago | 94 Views

Kofi Annan heads to Harare

39 mins ago | 176 Views

Fierce fight over electoral law amendments

39 mins ago | 70 Views

Don't arrest to investigate, says Obert Mpofu

40 mins ago | 79 Views

Chiwenga hails 'non-partisan' Red Cross

40 mins ago | 29 Views

Gumbo defends Mugabe's son-in-law

41 mins ago | 77 Views

Mnangagwa to reshuffle cabinet after elections

42 mins ago | 74 Views

CCTV nails $10 000 theft cashier

43 mins ago | 71 Views

Train kills 'suicide' man

43 mins ago | 74 Views

Man impregnates 3 married women

44 mins ago | 227 Views

Bosso get injury boost

45 mins ago | 16 Views

Mudede challenges application by 'Zambian' woman seeking Zim citizenship

45 mins ago | 43 Views

Zanu-PF youths urged to campaign in full force

46 mins ago | 40 Views

Forex shortages derail SMM turnaround plan

46 mins ago | 28 Views

Zara Lounge serves 'Tea born' instead of T-bone

47 mins ago | 95 Views

Madinda defends Ariel mistake

49 mins ago | 40 Views

Police warn against any attempt to undermine national security

50 mins ago | 42 Views

Mnangagwa, war vets meet today

51 mins ago | 100 Views

Tough conditions for Dembare's Zuze

52 mins ago | 42 Views

'Mangudya not funding black market'

53 mins ago | 67 Views

Chombo wants passport for SA trip

53 mins ago | 104 Views

Damning appraisal of 'out of depth' Chamisa

54 mins ago | 146 Views

Chihuri, mistress disagree on child upkeep

55 mins ago | 114 Views

Grace Mugabe demands prime land 'gift'

55 mins ago | 140 Views

Government, teachers clash

56 mins ago | 185 Views

Mnangagwa appoints two Supreme Court judges

57 mins ago | 106 Views

Chimanimani's fluent Shona whiteman

57 mins ago | 259 Views

Widow accused of promiscuity

58 mins ago | 124 Views

'Soldier' steals cash, clothes

58 mins ago | 73 Views

Zanu-PF candidate hits the ground running

59 mins ago | 85 Views

Woman, lover kill baby to conceal affair

59 mins ago | 63 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days