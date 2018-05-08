Latest News Editor's Choice


Bosso get injury boost

by Staff reporter
THREE Highlanders' players are out of the casualty ward and available for selection in tomorrow's Castle Lager Premier Soccer League encounter against Yadah at the National Sports Stadium.

The Bulawayo giants, badly shaken by a 1-2 home loss to bottom of the table side ZPC Kariba last Sunday, welcome back forwards Godfrey Makarutse and speedster Gabriel Nyoni as well as midfield maestro Nigel Makumbe.

Makumbe has been out of action for a month, while the duo of Makarutse and Nyoni only missed last Sunday's home defeat.

Presenting the team's medical report yesterday, club doctor Hillary Tshuma said striker Ozias Zibande has to pass a late fitness test, while defenders Bukhosi Ncube and Tendai Ndlovu are definitely out of the tie.

"For this week we are welcoming back Makarutse, Makumbe and Nyoni, but unfortunately Bukhosi Ncube is still injured. He had an injury on his left knee lateral, collateral ligament for the past three weeks now and we hope to have him back in the next week or so. Zibande has some pain on his foot and may or may not be part of the team this week, but is still subject to a late fitness test. Ndlovu has a left groin injury, which he has been carrying for some time, and is definitely out of this week's game," said Dr Tshuma.

Adrian Silla would still have missed tomorrow's encounter, as he is serving a suspension for accumulating three yellow cards, together with the Chicken Inn duo of Elvis Chipezeze and Obriel Chirinda.

The Gamecocks visit Ascot Stadium on Sunday for a game against Chapungu United.

Source - chronicle
