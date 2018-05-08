Latest News Editor's Choice


Madinda fails to meet own target

HIGHLANDERS coach Madinda Ndlovu says he has failed to meet his own set targets in the last five matches and hopes for better fortunes in their match against Yadah FC at the National Sports Stadium tomorrow, as he is boosted by the return of three key members of his squad.

Ndlovu said they had set a target of a minimum of nine points in every set of five matches.

They achieved their target in the first five games when they garnered 13 points, but in the last seven, they only collected seven points.

Ndlovu has attributed that to changes in the team due to injuries which hampered his preferred wing play

"We failed to meet our own set target in the second five games. Our target is a minimum of nine points from every five games. We have to do better and the players know that. We should make sure we fight to maximise in the next five games and cover for the points that we have lost. We are working round the clock to try and totalise in the next five games," he said.

Ndlovu welcomes back Nigel Makumbe and wingers Gabriel Nyoni and Godfrey Makaruse, who were confirmed fit by team doctor Hillary Tshuma to play in tomorrow's tie.

Madinda said they were ready to roll against the Walter Magaya-owned outfit, which lost 5-0 to Ngezi Platinum in their last game.

"We are going to play Yadah. We are going to correct our mistakes from the past game, also with the hope that we are going to strengthen our team with the players that are back from injuries. It will be a different game altogether. Its game on against Yadah and we are going to fight to bounce back to our winning ways. I understand Yadah have said we should not underestimate them because they lost 5-0 to Ngezi."

Ndlovu, however, misses suspended influential Adrian Silla, while Ozias Zibande will have to pass a late fitness test.

Goalkeeper Ariel Sibanda is likely to get the nod for the game against Yadah, after two costly blunders against ZPC Kariba last Sunday at BF, but Ndlovu says the whole team should shoulder the blame.

"Ariel did not behave like a mad scientist. He responded to calls from the fans, the technical team and his teammates. We all pushed him to go forward. The blame should not go to him alone. That defeat was not due to poor goalkeeping, maybe the first goal but that happens in football," he said.


