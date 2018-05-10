Bulawayo Chiefs out to upset uneasy Dembare

Sports / Soccer

by Staff reporter

BULAWAYO Chief's preparations for their clash with crestfallen soccer giants Dynamos tomorrow have been boosted by the recovery of two key players, playmaker Tatenda Perfect Chikwende and striker Kundishora Chakanyuka.Chiefs will face beleaguered giants DeMbare at Barbourfields Stadium, hoping to bounce back to winning ways after losing 2-0 to Triangle United last weekend.The Premiership newboys, motivated by the desire to climb up the table and finish in a respectable position which guarantees players handsome payouts at the end of the season, are confident of upsetting DeMbare.Chiefs players are not paid for draws, meaning that they will be gunning for maximum points against the former champions.Chikwende, Chakanyuka and striker Farawu Matare were notable absentees in last weekend's away loss to Triangle United due to injuries. Matare is out for the weekend tie, with central defender Last Sithole who has been impressive needing to pass a late fitness test."The good thing is that Chikwende and Chakanyuka are back in training and are available for selection. Physically the players are ready for Dynamos. If we show little respect on the field of play for Dynamos, maintain our defensive shape, be spot-on in our defensive and attacking transitions, then we can get a favourable result."Everyone knows that Dynamos are under pressure for a win having gone through a bad spell and we have to be mentally stable and guard against complacency," said Thulani Sibanda, Chiefs technical analyst and fitness trainer.They do have quality players when going forward and their ability to quickly get behind the ball after losing possession is admirable. They are also good with counter attacks.Besides Chikwende and Chakanyuka, some of Chiefs' players to watch are attacking midfielder Arthur Musiiwa, seasoned utility player Moses Majika and unheralded former Chicken Inn midfielder Brighton Backa Manhire who had a two-year stint with South Africa's First Division side Mbombela United.Manhire, industrious Tatenda Muzuva and Gracious Muleya are all competing for the two central midfield positions, with Malvin Mkolo, Shadreck Nyahwa, Polite Moyo and Sithole marshalling their defence while Kelvin Nyoni guards the goal.Dynamos head to Bulawayo led by stand-in coach Biggie Zuze who took over from fired Lloyd Mutasa.Zuze told our Harare Bureau that he has set his sights on winning his first assignment against Chiefs."We all know what's happening and the best thing is now to move forward and see how best we can handle the situation, especially against Bulawayo Chiefs. We demand more on the side of the players. They should remain focused until we play our game against Bulawayo Chiefs, which is very important for us, especially considering where we are coming from."I have been in such situations many times and I think it's the boys who will get us back to the normal way of doing business. A lot of people at Dynamos really love their team and we sympathise with them. We will try to do our best to make them smile, especially after this game against Bulawayo Chiefs," said Zuze.DeMbare will be without injured defenders Obey Mwerahari and James Marufu as well as skipper Ocean Mushure who missed training for the Bulawayo trip.Meanwhile, the national vice-chairman for Dynamos supporters Walter Taranhike called for their supporters to come in numbers for the encounter."We need to rally behind the team despite the setback of playing below par. Let's come and show love to our boys and hope that the new set-up will get us through the turbulent stage," said Taranhike.FixturesToday: FC Platinum v Triangle United (Mandava), ZPC Kariba v Mutare City Rovers (Nyamhunga), Yadah FC v Highlanders (National Sports Stadium), Bulawayo City v Shabanie Mine (Barbourfields)Tomorrow: Caps United v Ngezi Platinum Stars (National Sports Stadium), Chapungu v Chicken Inn(Ascot), Bulawayo Chiefs v Dynamos (Barbourfields), Black Rhinos v Herentals (Rufaro)