Bulawayo City will rise, says Soma-Phiri

Sports / Soccer

by Staff reporter

AMINI Soma-Phiri gets down to real business this afternoon when Bulawayo City play host to Midlands based outfit Shabanie Mine at Barbourfields Stadium.The former Highlanders player and coach was appointed Amakhosi dressing room boss this week, taking over from Darlington Dodo who left the club reeling in the murky waters of relegation having managed a paltry four points from a possible 24 points.It then became crystal clear that a dance with the big boys of domestic football was slowly but surely slipping away unless some drastic measures were taken.In his first interview as the boss at a Premier League club since his overly successful stint with his childhood team Highlanders in which he led them to an Easycall Cup final win over Chicken Inn before finishing the season inside the top four, Soma-Phiri said there was a need for everyone associated with the club to pull in one direction and have one clear vision."I don't think there is really anything difficult that needs to be done, all that is needed is for us to work with a clear vision of what we want to achieve as a club. It's clear that as we move forward from here we just need to get a result so as to move away from where this club is on the table," said Soma-Phiri.He revealed that he was a bit skeptical to take the job offer when City parted ways with Darlington Dodo as he was not sure of the attitude of the players but after coming on board, he was now confident that he can work with the players."I was a bit hesitant at the start to take the job but from what I have seen from the boys, I am amazed and extremely confident that we will rise, yes football is funny sometimes but like I said I am confident that we will rise," he said.His first test is this afternoon when he barks instructions wearing the City jacket.Phiri has a number of experienced players at his disposal such as goalkeeper Takudzwa Ndoro, former Highlanders captains Erick Mudzingwa and Zephaniah Ngodzo, Zibusiso Sibanda and Crispen Ncube. The defence however has to be on alert because Shabanie Mine's top marksman David Temwanjira has found the target five teams this season.In the midfield department Rainsome Pavari has to ascertain his authority and they also have Innocent Kutsanzira, Sipho Ndlovu, Humphrey Ncube and Trevor Ndlovu, who are capable of turning around the team's fortunes.Ishmael Wadi and Toto Banda will lead the strikeforce. Former Young Warriors striker Mgcini Sibanda is set to miss the encounter due to a knee injury.