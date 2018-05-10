Latest News Editor's Choice


Mark Harrison rallies behind his charges

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago
Harare City head coach Mark Harrison is hoping his charges replicate the form exhibited in their 2-1 victory over Dynamos when they face Nichrut this weekend.

Life under Harrison has brought some measure of stability in the Harare City camp.

In their first 10 matches the Sunshine Boys have lost only once winning four times and registering 4 draws.

After overcoming Dynamos 2-1 last weekend Harare City are looking to reignite the winning spark when they lock horns against Nichrut tomorrow.

Nichrut who are making a debut appearance in the topflight have proven to be no pushovers and currently occupy 8th position with 12 points and the Midlands based side will be eager to collect more points when they face Harare City at Rufaro Stadium on Saturday (tomorrow).

In other encounters slated for tomorrow, FC Platinum lock horns with Triangle at Mandava Stadium with Bulawayo City clashing with Shabanie.

Yadah host Highlanders at the giant National Sports Stadium.

On Sunday, Caps United are expected to hog the limelight when they clash against Ngezi Platinum Stars at the National Sports Stadium in a game that will be beamed live on ZBC TV.

Chapungu have a date with Chicken Inn at Ascot Stadium with Bulawayo Chiefs and Dynamos locking horns at Barbourfields in Bulawayo.

Sunday's other encounter pits Black Rhinos and Herentals at Rufaro Stadium.

Source - zbc
More on: #Harrison, #Harare, #City

