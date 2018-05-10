Latest News Editor's Choice


Sports / Soccer

PSL results, Bosso held

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Yadah 0-0 Highlanders
FC Platinum 0-0 Triangle United
Bulawayo City 2-0 Shabanie Mine
Harare City 1-0 Nichrut FC


Below are some of the highlights of the matches played

Yadah 0-0 Highlanders

63' Honest Moyo misses from point blank.

44' A. Sibanda pulls a great save to deny Yadah.

40' G. Nyoni fails to convert in a 1-on-1 situation.

15' Corner to Highlanders, it finds no one in the box.

12' Freekick to Yadah, wasted.

6' Yadah launch an attack, keeper intercepts.

3' Highlanders setting the pace early but wasted two good chances.

Highlanders XI: A. Siband, C. Siamalonga, H. Moyo, M. Phiri, A. Mbeba, B. Banda, G. Makaruse, N. Sianchali, G. Nyoni, B. Musaka, P. Mudhuwa


---------------
FC Platinum 0-0 Triangle United

88' Triangle Sub: Mavhunga comes in for Nhamo.

83' FC Platinum Sub: Dube comes in for Eonde.

72' Triangle Sub: Dhuwa comes in for Bamusi.

71' L. Nhamo brought down in the box, referee waves play on.

70' Both teams starting to make meaningful attacks in the second half.

68' Red Card!!! Arnold Chiveya receives second booking.

64' Chivandire takes long to release the ball in the box, FC Platinum recovers.

60' The home team picking up as the two changes make some effects.

54' FC Platinum Sub: Mbweti comes in for Tigere.

53' FC Platinum sub: Chinyengetere comes in for A. Sadiki.

30' Play concentrated in the midfield as both teams create few chances.

11' Triangle start to retain some possession as the slowly pick-up.

7' FC platinum settle first as they squander two goal opportunities.

FC Platinum XI: P. Mhari, L. Mhlanga, K. Moyo, E. Moyo,W. Mhango, N. Tigere, F. Madhanhanga, R. Kutsanzira, A. Eonde, A. Sadiki.

Triangle XI: T. Chilenga, D. Phiri, A. Chivheya, K. Chigwida, D. Dzvinyai, R. Kawondera, D. Murimba, A. Chivandire, R. Madamombe, P. Bamusi, L. Nhamo.


----------------
Bulawayo City 2-0 Shabanie Mine

50' Goal!!! Toto Banda doubles City advantage.

42' Red Card!!! Ali Maliselo receives second booking.

32' Ajana strikes, but keeper punches the ball over for corner.

12' Penalty!!! Ishmael Wadi takes it and hit the post after he was fouled in the box.

5' Goal!!! Sipho Ndlovu sends Bulawayo City into the lead.

Shabanie XI: L. Zulu, L. Manyande, N. Mpofu, W. Kahuni, A. Maliselo, T. Chigede, J. Nyabinde, T. Ajana, T. Makuwe, F. Muza, D. Temwanjira.


----------
Harare City 1-0 Nichrut FC

54' Goal!!! Protasho Kabwe puts City in the lead.

ZPC Kariba 1-1 Mutare City Rovers

62' Goal!!! Tawanda Nyamandwe equalises for ZPC Kariba.

49' Goal!!! Takunda Jeffrey puts City ahead.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - soccer24
More on: #PSL, #Results, #Bosso

Comments

For sale is mazda626

Toyota prado on sale

John deere tractor for sale

Health and fitness fair to be held

Luxury coaches ava for bookings

Italian sterling sets on sale

House forsale

200m2 stand cowdray park


Subscribe

Email:
banner4336x280
Must Read

BBC became a Mnangagwa international campaigning agency?

1 hr ago | 652 Views

Zim should brace for a Kenyatta-Odinga 'Handshake' after polls

1 hr ago | 402 Views

Chamisa's war on women

1 hr ago | 400 Views

Zimbabwe education system need revamp

1 hr ago | 144 Views

Supa Mandiwanzira moots lowering tariffs

2 hrs ago | 493 Views

Mugabe son in-law's Captain claims doubted

2 hrs ago | 1107 Views

Zanu-PF manifesto sounds just like juvenile delusions

2 hrs ago | 176 Views

Mnangagwa's dangerous new slogan

2 hrs ago | 1046 Views

Mujuru mine application hits a snag

2 hrs ago | 186 Views

Chamisa's UK trip draws mixed feelings

2 hrs ago | 372 Views

Zimbabwe farmer's escape from death's jaws

2 hrs ago | 618 Views

Zimbabwe opposition leader dies in car crash

3 hrs ago | 2640 Views

Zanu-PF bigwigs set for another bruising battle

3 hrs ago | 574 Views

Rigging evidence unearthed in Harare East

3 hrs ago | 790 Views

Chamisa rails Mnangagwa for rejecting open tender for ballot papers

3 hrs ago | 593 Views

High Court ordered to resolve Chamisa-Khupe row urgently

3 hrs ago | 802 Views

Chombo going to SA for medical attention

3 hrs ago | 375 Views

Government recalls fired nurses

3 hrs ago | 410 Views

Man jailed for raping maid

3 hrs ago | 346 Views

Mnangagwa is 'new face of the old order', says Chamisa

3 hrs ago | 267 Views

Mnangagwa raises war veterans' pension

3 hrs ago | 329 Views

Chamisa: real change possible only 'when I become president'

3 hrs ago | 118 Views

Government slashes allowances for doctors, nurses

3 hrs ago | 411 Views

Strategic street to be named after Tsvangirai

3 hrs ago | 172 Views

Bulawayo-Plumtree highway perimeter fence commissioned

4 hrs ago | 213 Views

Zimbabwe opposition urged to boycott polls

4 hrs ago | 299 Views

Exploration for diamonds in Masvingo looms

4 hrs ago | 189 Views

Chamisa's rude awakening - Hardtalk

4 hrs ago | 597 Views

Villagers recount Grace Mugabe's terror

4 hrs ago | 212 Views

ZPRA war vets snub Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 260 Views

'Mnangagwa surrounded by criminals'

4 hrs ago | 193 Views

Chamisa grilled over childish promises

4 hrs ago | 217 Views

MDC-T infighting results in candidates deadlock

4 hrs ago | 235 Views

WATCH: Chamisa backtracks on claims he made

4 hrs ago | 557 Views

Zimbabwean banks banned from trading in crypto currency

4 hrs ago | 169 Views

Fake news?:- Zim striker to get $170 000 in outstanding bonuses, salaries

4 hrs ago | 261 Views

Jessie Majome withdraws from MDC Alliance?

4 hrs ago | 270 Views

Our bad patch called Nelson, more ambitious than Satan

4 hrs ago | 190 Views

Mutodi duped in botched deal

10 hrs ago | 1772 Views

52 vehicles impounded by police

10 hrs ago | 2966 Views

RBZ not funding black market, says Finance Minister

10 hrs ago | 1483 Views

'Loan us Soweto with all its regular people and songs,' Chiefs begging Bosso

10 hrs ago | 2050 Views

2018 elections are about restoring international relations, says Charamba

10 hrs ago | 651 Views

War veterans endorse Mnangagwa

10 hrs ago | 781 Views

Zimbabwe is open for business - a reality

19 hrs ago | 1699 Views

TB Joshua slams "Dirty Money" in the Church

19 hrs ago | 2887 Views

Fresh tension between gvt and doctors

19 hrs ago | 1990 Views

Zanu-PF official evicts widow to pave way for girlfriend

20 hrs ago | 3341 Views

ZIPRA cadres demand ZAPU properties

22 hrs ago | 1762 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days