PSL results, Bosso held

Yadah 0-0 Highlanders63' Honest Moyo misses from point blank.44' A. Sibanda pulls a great save to deny Yadah.40' G. Nyoni fails to convert in a 1-on-1 situation.15' Corner to Highlanders, it finds no one in the box.12' Freekick to Yadah, wasted.6' Yadah launch an attack, keeper intercepts.3' Highlanders setting the pace early but wasted two good chances.Highlanders XI: A. Siband, C. Siamalonga, H. Moyo, M. Phiri, A. Mbeba, B. Banda, G. Makaruse, N. Sianchali, G. Nyoni, B. Musaka, P. Mudhuwa---------------FC Platinum 0-0 Triangle United88' Triangle Sub: Mavhunga comes in for Nhamo.83' FC Platinum Sub: Dube comes in for Eonde.72' Triangle Sub: Dhuwa comes in for Bamusi.71' L. Nhamo brought down in the box, referee waves play on.70' Both teams starting to make meaningful attacks in the second half.68' Red Card!!! Arnold Chiveya receives second booking.64' Chivandire takes long to release the ball in the box, FC Platinum recovers. 60' The home team picking up as the two changes make some effects.



Harare City 1-0 Nichrut FC



54' Goal!!! Protasho Kabwe puts City in the lead.



ZPC Kariba 1-1 Mutare City Rovers



62' Goal!!! Tawanda Nyamandwe equalises for ZPC Kariba.



49' Goal!!! Takunda Jeffrey puts City ahead. 60' The home team picking up as the two changes make some effects.54' FC Platinum Sub: Mbweti comes in for Tigere.53' FC Platinum sub: Chinyengetere comes in for A. Sadiki.30' Play concentrated in the midfield as both teams create few chances.11' Triangle start to retain some possession as the slowly pick-up.7' FC platinum settle first as they squander two goal opportunities.FC Platinum XI: P. Mhari, L. Mhlanga, K. Moyo, E. Moyo,W. Mhango, N. Tigere, F. Madhanhanga, R. Kutsanzira, A. Eonde, A. Sadiki.Triangle XI: T. Chilenga, D. Phiri, A. Chivheya, K. Chigwida, D. Dzvinyai, R. Kawondera, D. Murimba, A. Chivandire, R. Madamombe, P. Bamusi, L. Nhamo.----------------Bulawayo City 2-0 Shabanie Mine50' Goal!!! Toto Banda doubles City advantage.42' Red Card!!! Ali Maliselo receives second booking.32' Ajana strikes, but keeper punches the ball over for corner.12' Penalty!!! Ishmael Wadi takes it and hit the post after he was fouled in the box.5' Goal!!! Sipho Ndlovu sends Bulawayo City into the lead.Shabanie XI: L. Zulu, L. Manyande, N. Mpofu, W. Kahuni, A. Maliselo, T. Chigede, J. Nyabinde, T. Ajana, T. Makuwe, F. Muza, D. Temwanjira.----------Harare City 1-0 Nichrut FC54' Goal!!! Protasho Kabwe puts City in the lead.ZPC Kariba 1-1 Mutare City Rovers62' Goal!!! Tawanda Nyamandwe equalises for ZPC Kariba.49' Goal!!! Takunda Jeffrey puts City ahead.

Yadah 0-0 HighlandersFC Platinum 0-0 Triangle UnitedBulawayo City 2-0 Shabanie MineHarare City 1-0 Nichrut FCBelow are some of the highlights of the matches played