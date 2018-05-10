Zuze out to make an impression against Chiefs

Sports / Soccer

by Staff reporter

DYNAMOS begin life under the mentorship of Biggie Zuze when they take on Bulawayo Chiefs in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League fixture at Barbourfields Stadium this afternoon.The Glamour Boys relieved Lloyd Mutasa of his duties during the course of last week with the former DeMbare attacking midfielder now technical director at the club. It followed a string of poor results with the former champions having picked up just two wins in 10 matches. Mutasa was shown the exit door after a 2-1 defeat to Harare City at Rufaro Stadium last Sunday.Another Dynamos son Zuze is now at the helm with the Glamour Boys looking to start life under him with a win against Amakhosi Amahle.With the way Chiefs have played so far this season, Dynamos cannot expect them to give in that easily. The Garthly Chipuka-coached Chiefs have picked up two wins so far this season, these being over the Midlands duo of Chapungu and FC Platinum.It is no doubt that the triumph over defending champions FC Platinum at Luveve Stadium is the biggest win for Chiefs so far and they will look to claim another big scalp by beating Dynamos.Just like Dynamos, Chiefs were beaten 2-1 by Triangle United at Gibbo Stadium last Sunday which means both teams are looking to bounce back.This is the second visit to Bulawayo for Dynamos who were in the city on the opening weekend of the PSL in March. DeMbare lost 1-0 to Chicken Inn on that occasion, another reason why they will be out for a win this afternoon.The biggest match of the weekend is at the National Sports Stadium where Caps United face yet to be beaten Ngezi Platinum Stars. Fans across the country will be able to witness this top clash as it becomes the first to be televised this season by the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation following a deal between the state broadcaster and the PSL. Chapungu take on Chicken Inn at Ascot while Black Rhinos clash with Herentals at Rufaro.FixturesToday: Caps United v Ngezi Platinum Stars(NSS), Chapungu v Chicken Inn (Ascot), Bulawayo Chiefs v Dynamos (Barbourfields), Black Rhinos v Herentals (Rufaro)