Latest News Editor's Choice


Sports / Soccer

Billiat bows out after trophy-laden spell

by IOL Sport
2 hrs ago | Views
COACH Pitso Mosimane hasn't given up trying to convince Khama Billiat to stay, even though the Zimbabwean forward likely played his last league match for Mamelodi Sundowns.

If Jingles can't convince the 27-year-old to stay, he will still wish him well in his new adventure because he understands just how telling Billiat's contribution has been at Sundowns in his five years since arriving at Chloorkop from Ajax Cape Town in 2013.

Billiat bowed out in style on Saturday afternoon against Bloemfontein Celtic at Dr Molemela Stadium by lifting the Absa Premiership trophy for the second time in his career.

The winner's medal he got joined the Nedbank Cup, Telkom Knockout, Caf Champions League and Caf Super Cup winner's medals he amassed with the Tshwane giants, along with the Footballer of the Year award he received in 2016.

"We paid big money for him and everyone was saying how can you spend so much money on a 22-year-old?

"But if you look at the number of trophies we have won, he has been at the heart of that success, in fact, leading us; then you appreciate and you accept that he might not be here (next season), but he gave us a lot during his time," Mosimane said.

"If he stays, it's a legacy that we are building. He has contributed so much in the last five years. We love him and he knows that the team loves him. But you know me; I won't stop trying to change his mind because where there is life there is hope. I still believe that it's possible. Anything is possible."

This was a low-key season for Billiat according to his own high standards. His contribution nonetheless was immense, scoring eight goals in 16 matches in the league. Those goals were crucial, especially the two he scored against Bidvest Wits, the one against Platinum Stars in Phokeng and the magical one against Cape Town City, which ended the Citizens' dominance over the Brazilians, while also eliminating the Cape side from the league race.

Billiat was last week named in Caf's Champions League Team of the Week from the opening round of matches in the group stage.

"This was like the first year when he joined us." Mosimane said. "It was hectic with injuries. But injuries are part of football. You have to accept and understand that these things happen. But even with the injuries, whenever he is on the pitch, he really shows that I am important at the club; I am a good football player and I play with my heart when I am injury free. He helped us. He scores when he is there."

What's been remarkable about the situation is the professionalism from the club and the Zimbabwean despite reaching an impasse in the contract negotiations in January.

Even though it has been certain for some time that Billiat would go at the end of the season, as he didn't sign an extension of the contract that ends in June, which meant he could have signed a pre-contract in January, the club has consistently played him and he has delivered.

"We played Keagan Dolly until his last match," Mosimane said.

"We played Bongani Zungu until his last match. We'll play Khama until his last match, why not? He's been proper whenever he comes in. You saw him against Ajax, he wasn't even fully fit, but he came, scored and he contributed. He's been good. Whenever he is there, he's showed a very good and positive attitude. He's matured now. He is no longer a youngster. We are happy with him.

"I would love to have a player like Khama again for the next three years at Sundowns."


Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - IOL Sport

Comments

For sale is mazda demio

House forsale

Welding machine thermamax tsm 350 sf mig welder new

Health and fitness fair to be held

Italian sterling sets on sale

Burnside 3acre forsale

Kitchen unit on sale

Luxury coaches ava for bookings


Subscribe

Email:
banner4336x280
Must Read

Chaos rocks MDC-T candidates selection

42 mins ago | 413 Views

Chamisa push gathers steam

43 mins ago | 347 Views

Majome's withdrawal sparks anger from residents

45 mins ago | 299 Views

Welshman Ncube unveils Parly candidates - full list

46 mins ago | 380 Views

Baboon mauls baby

47 mins ago | 338 Views

Zimbabwe's deadliest highway

47 mins ago | 312 Views

Cheating wife kills baby

48 mins ago | 314 Views

Sex-sanctioned hubby takes wife to court

48 mins ago | 192 Views

Jessie Majome accuse MDC-T leadership of betrayal

49 mins ago | 139 Views

Expect bhora musango

49 mins ago | 260 Views

Tobacco cash flows fail to improve liquidity

50 mins ago | 34 Views

Chipanga sued over $62,000 CBZ debt

51 mins ago | 151 Views

Roy Bennet pilot had substance in blood

52 mins ago | 219 Views

Reprieve for pensioners

53 mins ago | 179 Views

Zimbabwe braces for price increases, shortages

54 mins ago | 167 Views

Mutambara trashes Zanu-PF manifesto

55 mins ago | 128 Views

'Army has no choice, will salute me,' says Chamisa

57 mins ago | 215 Views

Zimbabwe is at cross roads once again!

2 hrs ago | 539 Views

MDC Alliance to craft economic rescue plan

2 hrs ago | 179 Views

Mudenda take Chamisa's side in MDC-T wrangle

2 hrs ago | 1091 Views

Jonathan Moyo defends Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 1370 Views

Chamisa has faults, says Coltart

2 hrs ago | 826 Views

Mudenda vetoed decision to summon Mugabe to parliament

2 hrs ago | 434 Views

War veterans can't hold the country perpetually hostage

2 hrs ago | 272 Views

Chamisa dangles lump sum for war vets

2 hrs ago | 712 Views

Police block Zanu-PF youth demo

2 hrs ago | 347 Views

Batswana Zion members cheat death

2 hrs ago | 194 Views

Majome pushed out of MDC-T?

2 hrs ago | 306 Views

'Low wages trigger mental cases'

2 hrs ago | 117 Views

Tshinga Dube, Dlodlo tiff turns nasty

2 hrs ago | 289 Views

Dabengwa, Mzila-Ndlovu denied UK visas, blast British embassy in Harare

2 hrs ago | 349 Views

Cop assaulted over 'prostitute'

2 hrs ago | 236 Views

'Zanu-PF youth leaders lazy'

2 hrs ago | 174 Views

Army accused of refusing to hand over robbery suspects to police

2 hrs ago | 307 Views

Ex-airline boss wants $10 000 from ex-wife

2 hrs ago | 282 Views

Senators implore Govt to implement devolution

2 hrs ago | 71 Views

Chamisa: All confidence & no substance: Exciting road to defeat

2 hrs ago | 277 Views

Zanu-PF Parliament aspirants preach unity

2 hrs ago | 46 Views

Parly demands validation of $500m Zisco debt

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

Chamisa continues with 'Alice in Wonderland' promises

2 hrs ago | 264 Views

Mutsvangwa's challenger mysteriously pulls out from the race

2 hrs ago | 518 Views

Zimbabwe back to record tourist numbers

2 hrs ago | 74 Views

New ZBCtv show profiles Bulawayo legends

2 hrs ago | 89 Views

Cop arrested for serial rape

2 hrs ago | 178 Views

Andy Muridzo is a threat to Jah Prayzah

2 hrs ago | 131 Views

High Court slashes water tariffs

2 hrs ago | 154 Views

Fear drives Welshman Ncube rigging claims

2 hrs ago | 233 Views

Zanu-PF primaries reruns on today

2 hrs ago | 95 Views

Headmaster up for attempted rape

2 hrs ago | 222 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days