Latest News Editor's Choice


Sports / Soccer

Ajax CT relegated after being found guilty of fielding Tendai Ndoro

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
The South African Football Association (Safa) has found Ajax Cape Town guilty for fielding striker Tendai Ndoro illegally against Platinum Stars, Polokwane City & SuperSport United.

They lose all three matches 3-0 and have been fined R50,000 for each offence.

Ndoro has represented three clubs this season, including Orlando Pirates, Saudi Arabian side Al Faisaly and Ajax Cape Town, which is against football governing body FIFA's rules.

The judgement means that Ajax have now been docked nine points and finish the season on 22 points and are automatically relegated from the Absa Premiership.

Platinum Stars now get a reprieve and have moved up to 15th on the log, where they will have the opportunity to contest in the promotion/relegation playoffs with Jomo Cosmos and Black Leopards, which start on Wednesday.

Ajax are also fined R50,000 for five matches that they have fielded Ndoro in. Ndoro was fielded in games against Platinum Stars, Polokwane City, SuperSport United, Cape Town City and Orlando Pirates.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - online
More on: #Ndoro, #Ajax, #Relagated

Comments

Available is a wedding venue

For sale is toyota wish

For sale are ladies handbags

Italian sterling sets on sale

Bedding linen and bedroom deco

For sale are washing baskets

Burnside 3acre forsale

Isuzuki boat on sale


Subscribe

Email:
banner4336x280
Must Read

8 things you should know before you go to Zimbabwe

9 mins ago | 20 Views

Bev returns to South Africa

18 mins ago | 51 Views

EU donors waiting for Chamisa victory

19 mins ago | 145 Views

Zanu-PF re-run results

30 mins ago | 434 Views

Why online dating has revolutionized the world of singles romance

1 hr ago | 234 Views

Sikhala blasts Chiwenga

2 hrs ago | 1201 Views

Lying MDC-T aspiring candidates warned

2 hrs ago | 618 Views

Chihuri's woes mount

2 hrs ago | 1168 Views

Zanu-PF supporters stage demo in Kadoma

2 hrs ago | 690 Views

Matebeleland wants gukurahundi apology, says Justice Nare

2 hrs ago | 617 Views

MDC-T cancels press conference

2 hrs ago | 778 Views

WATCH: Zanu-PF supporters demonstrating against imposition of Mutsvangwa

2 hrs ago | 1340 Views

Entumbane High School Bursar wreaks havoc

4 hrs ago | 2193 Views

Let's not forget what ED has done for our country

4 hrs ago | 1479 Views

Langa falls ill after election defeat

4 hrs ago | 2197 Views

Chamisa lampooned for chaotic UK campaign

4 hrs ago | 1267 Views

Meet Zimbabwe's trailblazing female tribal chiefs

4 hrs ago | 1423 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa front runners in Zimbabwe's election

4 hrs ago | 969 Views

Mnangagwa's daughter sucked in illicit ivory trade court case

5 hrs ago | 1736 Views

Civil servants reject higher government salary offer

5 hrs ago | 1798 Views

Nelson Chamisa Vs ED Mnangagwa: The Facts

5 hrs ago | 2943 Views

Could Mugabe 'stage a Mahathir' in Zimbabwe?

5 hrs ago | 971 Views

We are fools if we continue hoping and speculating under a cloud that does not drop any rain

6 hrs ago | 604 Views

'Chamisa has faults,' admit Coltart, 'but is a quick learner!' - nonsense, he is corrupt and beyond the pale

6 hrs ago | 1601 Views

Big winners at the eighth UK Zim Achievers Awards in London

6 hrs ago | 460 Views

Mental illness amongst us, Zimbabwe has lost the battle and should wage a war

6 hrs ago | 436 Views

Cop bashes complainant at charge office

6 hrs ago | 1881 Views

Goche not quitting Zanu-PF for NPF

7 hrs ago | 1705 Views

Controversy mars Zanu-PF poll re-runs

7 hrs ago | 1243 Views

Losing Zanu-PF MPs in rebellion

7 hrs ago | 2301 Views

Violence rocks Chamisa's MDC-T

7 hrs ago | 2080 Views

Jessie Majome: The ‘dark art' of manufactured outrage

7 hrs ago | 904 Views

MDC-T youth leader Dube eyes Gweru Urban

7 hrs ago | 414 Views

BBC HARDtalk does not influence electorate

7 hrs ago | 446 Views

Mnangagwa should come out clear about the ballot printing

7 hrs ago | 765 Views

1 838 killed in 2017 road accidents

7 hrs ago | 122 Views

Ndiraya frets at Dembare resurgence

7 hrs ago | 386 Views

Monthly cost of living rises

7 hrs ago | 588 Views

Zec challenged to reveal ballot paper printer

7 hrs ago | 675 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC-T in flames

7 hrs ago | 477 Views

Fuel, booze, airtime boost Zimra excise duty

7 hrs ago | 280 Views

Zuze speaks on relationship with Mutasa

7 hrs ago | 394 Views

'Zimbabwe's trade deficit widens'

7 hrs ago | 128 Views

Chamisa charms the elderly

7 hrs ago | 525 Views

Bonyongwe defends Mugabe's dodgy partner

7 hrs ago | 997 Views

'Zec violating electoral law'

7 hrs ago | 314 Views

Muggers target NUST students

7 hrs ago | 430 Views

Doctors' on-call allowances slashed

7 hrs ago | 490 Views

Proton records 400% sales growth in Bulawayo

7 hrs ago | 265 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days