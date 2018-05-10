Latest News Editor's Choice


Sports / Soccer

Kuda Mahachi's big Bucs move

by Staff reporetr
2 hrs ago | Views
Zimbabwe international winger Kuda Mahachi - a long time Orlando Pirates target - is reportedly set to join the Buccaneers soon, NewsDay Sport has been told.

Mahachi has since for the last few months been linked with a move to Orlando Pirates and with the South African Premiership season having been just concluded, clubs have already started their transfer business and the Buccaneers are already tying up the loose ends on the speedy wingers' deal.

He had been included in the Warriors squad to do duty at the Cosafa tournament in South Africa, and while the official position is that his omission was due to injury, it is understood, Zimbabwe national team coach Sunday Chidzambga decided to give him time to sort out his future.

The former Chicken Inn forward could not be reached for comment yesterday. However, a source close to him who asked for anonymity said he would be unveiled as one of Orlando Pirates' signing soon.

"He (Mahachi) is joining Orlando Pirates and should be unveiled soon," the source said.

The 24-year-old left Zimbabwe to join one of the biggest clubs in South Africa, Mamelodi Sundowns, but was loaned to Golden Arrows, where he enjoyed the company of fellow Zimbabweans Knox Mtizwa, 2015 Castle Lager Soccer Star of the Year Danny Phiri and Thomas Chideu after struggling to break into the Brazilians' set-up.

He later signed for Arrows on a permanent basis.

He has flourished at Golden Arrows where he has been one of the top performers. His consistent performance has however, given him another chance to prove his credentials at another bigger club.

Mahachi is a key member of the Warriors who is expected to play a part as Zimbabwe bids for the 2019 African Cup of Nations finals.

Coach Sunday Chidzambwa has assembled a strong 33 member squad dominated by European based stars that will play at the Cosafa tournament in South Africa at the end of the month. Zimbabwe, who claimed a record fifth Cosafa Cup title in South Africa last year, will start this year's tournament from the quarter-final stage after receiving a bye in the group stages.

They will begin their search for a sixth title with a match against winner of Group B, which has Angola, Botswana, Mauritius and Malawi.

Hosts South Africa will take on the winner of Group A, which has Mozambique, Madagascar, Comoros Islands and Seychelles.

The other two quarter-finalists will see four-time winners Zambia clash with Namibia, as Lesotho take on Swaziland.

This year's tournament, which for the first time will feature all Cosafa 14-member states, is scheduled for Limpopo province from May 27 to June 9.


Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newsday
More on: #Mahachi, #Bucks, #Move

Comments

Cisco ccna and ccnp training

Plate compactor hire

Welding machine thermamax tsm 350 sf mig welder new

KÄrcher hds 801 b hot water high-pressure cleaner with honda petrol engine and diesel combustion burner

Burnside 3acre forsale

Plots forsale

12 acre plot for sale in upper rangemore, bulawayo

Mahatshula stand forsale


Subscribe

Email:
banner4336x280
Must Read

Zanu-PF govt sabotaged construction of Tsholotsho Studium

2 mins ago | 0 Views

'Zanu PF in panic mood,' says former Tsvangirai advisor

19 mins ago | 186 Views

Teachers to protest on Friday

31 mins ago | 271 Views

Fuel crisis surfaces

31 mins ago | 267 Views

Bushiri 'spaghetti roads' prophecy excites MDC-T

2 hrs ago | 1809 Views

Zemura denies sex allegations

2 hrs ago | 949 Views

Constituents back Majome

2 hrs ago | 866 Views

Biti unveils Parly candidates

2 hrs ago | 1159 Views

Zec brush aside pressure from opposition parties

2 hrs ago | 671 Views

Zanu PF reruns trigger more drama

2 hrs ago | 1630 Views

Vandals cause blackout at ZRP HQ

2 hrs ago | 525 Views

Mutare prophet up for indecent assault

2 hrs ago | 351 Views

7 in court for killing 'meat thief'

2 hrs ago | 241 Views

Police boss vows to weed out corrupt officers

2 hrs ago | 280 Views

Mnangagwa named in Zesa scam

2 hrs ago | 1434 Views

Chamisa, only candidate with chance of ending military rule

2 hrs ago | 398 Views

April inflation up by 0.03%

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

Madzibaba Steven demolishes bus terminus

2 hrs ago | 566 Views

Mugabe's ex-health minister sued over rent arrears

3 hrs ago | 323 Views

'MDC-T members fill up Zanu PF cell registers'

3 hrs ago | 495 Views

War vets children de-campaign Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 570 Views

Musona set for better Standard

3 hrs ago | 271 Views

Chiefs bay for minister's head

3 hrs ago | 301 Views

MDC-T to announce constituencies it will hold primaries

3 hrs ago | 216 Views

Sex 'fiend' (68)'s rape conviction quashed

3 hrs ago | 264 Views

32 murder cases lined up as High Court term opens

3 hrs ago | 70 Views

US happy with Zimbabwe reforms

3 hrs ago | 287 Views

Man kills 3-year-old disabled son

3 hrs ago | 216 Views

Chamisa's ' electoral promises' vindicate Khupe

3 hrs ago | 397 Views

Cops nail 3kg cocaine 'mastermind'

3 hrs ago | 215 Views

Nurses get $5 000 windfall.

3 hrs ago | 612 Views

Cap on Bosso board terms

3 hrs ago | 101 Views

Mnangagwa kick-start his campaign in Manicaland

3 hrs ago | 293 Views

'Interest rates drop to maximum 12%'

3 hrs ago | 143 Views

Vindictive Welshman shuts ot Misihairabwi-Mushonga

3 hrs ago | 318 Views

'We cannot operate in silos,' says Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 165 Views

Zanu-PF rerun results expected today

3 hrs ago | 118 Views

Ndoro creates chaos in South Africa

3 hrs ago | 288 Views

Majome speaks out

3 hrs ago | 336 Views

Foreign envoys upbeat on free, fair elections

3 hrs ago | 109 Views

Chamisa's bully boys go after the media

15 hrs ago | 3158 Views

The world is open for Zimbabwean business

15 hrs ago | 1033 Views

Soldier terrorises villagers

15 hrs ago | 3270 Views

US and the Zimbabwe elections

16 hrs ago | 2636 Views

Our Father who art in Heaven

16 hrs ago | 1466 Views

The dilemma of the electorate in Zimbabwe's 2018 polls

16 hrs ago | 1495 Views

Good news to confront the naysayers

16 hrs ago | 939 Views

'I'm no criminal,' says Gilbert Muponda

17 hrs ago | 1181 Views

Man dumped by own relatives

17 hrs ago | 1403 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days