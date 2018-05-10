Latest News Editor's Choice


Sports / Soccer

Kingston Nkhatha offloaded by Supersport

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
ZIMBABWE international striker Kingston Nkhatha has been offloaded by South African side SuperSport United. The club confirmed to South African media that Nkhatha and his ex-teammate at Kaizer Chiefs Tefu Mashamaite will no longer be part of the side when their contracts expire at the end of June.

Nkhatha (32) joined Amatsatsantsa A Pitori in 2015, while Mashamaite penned the deal with the Pretoria club in 2016. Mashamaite's stay with United has been marred by injuries and he only made four league appearances this season.

Nkatha played 15 matches in all competitions and failed to find the back of the net.

SuperSport United chief executive Stan Matthews told IOL that the club has decided against renewing the duo's contracts while promising defender Denwin Farmer is leaving for Maritzburg United on a permanent deal.

"Kingston and Masha are leaving the club. We didn't renew their contracts.

"We need to find their replacements. Yeye (Reneilwe Letsholonyane) and Morgan (Gould) are staying. Denwin Farmer is joining Maritzburg United on a permanent deal," said Matthews.

Supersport, who are currently under the guidance of Zimbabwean coach Kaitano Tembo, fought hard late in the season to survive relegation.

The side have already started planning for the new season.

Matthews confirmed the signing of Bidvest Wits striker James Keene, on a pre-contract.

"James Keene has also joined us. We wanted to sign him in January but Jose Ferriera (Wits CEO) said no. We lost Jeremy (Brockie who joined Mamelodi Sundowns) and Bradley (Grobler who was ruled out of the season with an injury).

"Jose asked us to do the deal at the end of the season when they are in a better position. He is my friend and former colleague, so I respected that," said Matthews.

Matthews also confirmed that they had interest in Andile Jali but his demands are beyond their budget.

Kaizer Chiefs are currently leading the race for Jali's signature but Mamelodi Sundowns want to counter their offer.

Source - the herald

