'Dembare remain big club despite lean spell'

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago
FC PLATINUM have said Dynamos remain a powerful force on the domestic Premiership despite their recent challenges which have led them to sack coach Lloyd Mutasa and replace him with his assistant Biggie Zuze.

The Glamour Boys have managed only three wins in 11 starts and now face the champions at Rufaro on Sunday.

"Dynamos are a very big institution and anybody who knows them will never take them lightly despite them being going through a bad spell,'' said FC Platinum coach Lizwe Sweswe.

"These are big teams and their problems can even go in a day and they start winning their games, you cannot underrate Dynamos. Now they have a new coach and when a new coach comes in then definitely you expect some changes even to the way they have been playing.

"They won their last game against Bulawayo Chiefs and obviously they will be looking to continue winning their games.'' Sweswe said his men were working hard to correct their mistakes.

"But we are working very hard at training preparing for them and we are working on some of our shortcomings in our previous games so that we can get maximum points against Dynamos,'' said Sweswe. "We played well in our last game against Triangle but we did not collect maximum points because we failed to score, we are now working on our offensive play at training.

"For us the most important thing is to focus on our strengths and play a good game, if we manage to do that then we have a good chance to collect points.

"But it will be a difficult game, everyone is determined to win the game and it is likely to be competitive.''

The champions come into the fixture buoyed by the fact that they have won back-to-back league assignments against Dembare in the past two seasons.

Source - the herald

