'BF must be a slaughter house'

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
HIGHLANDERS coach Madinda Ndlovu has challenged his young players to turn Barbourfields Stadium into a "slaughter house" for visiting teams for them to be counted among the club's legends.

Ndlovu said it must be taboo for visiting teams to troop into Emagumeni and literally dance over them, but fear should subdue them the moment they walk onto to the pitch knowing that defeat is certain.

He said his technical team was working hard on inculcating this belief into the players that losing is not an option when playing at home, although it's an expected and accepted outcome in the game.

"We have to educate our team that at home you have to stamp your authority; your home ground must become a slaughter house. Let's not allow visiting teams to come and dance on our heads. We need to educate our players to grasp it so that when teams come to Barbourfields Stadium kumele uvalo lubatshaye and once that happens, the next thing that must follow is a big clap to show them that we are at home. Those are things that we are going to be working on," said Ndlovu.

Despite calling for Barbourfields to be turned into a fortress, he reiterated that their mission for this season was not to win the league championship, but to lay a foundation for exciting football for the enjoyment of their multitudes of fans.

The ECD project's pedigree to turn Barbourfields Stadium into a nightmare for visiting teams begins on Sunday when they take on free-falling Caps United.

Makepekepe are winless in their last three games. Their wins prior to this barren spell were against equally struggling giants Dynamos, who they beat 1-0, and league debutants Nichrut, who failed to defend a 3-1 lead to lose 3-4 at Ascot Stadium.

Since that seemingly morale boosting comeback, Lloyd Chitembwe's side has lost at home to Chicken Inn (0-1), drew 1-1 away to Shabanie Mine and surrendered a 1-0 lead to fall 1-2 to title favourites Ngezi Platinum Stars in Harare last Sunday.

However, Caps, just like ZPC Kariba, are Highlanders' bogey side where form and venue have not really been an issue whenever they meet. In the two teams' last six league meetings, Caps United have registered four wins against Bosso's one and a single draw.

Source - chronicle
More on: #Bosso, #Madinda,

Most Popular In 7 Days