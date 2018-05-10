Mushure ends 2 weeks boycott over unpaid allowances

Sports / Soccer

by Staff reporter

DYNAMOS skipper Ocean Mushure has returned to the teams' training, ending a two-week boycott in protest over unpaid allowances and signing-on fees.The defender has been absent from the team since April when the team succumbed to a 1-0 defeat to Caps United in the big Harare derby.Since then, he has not set his foot on the Dembare's training ground, thereby missing the team's matches against Bulawayo Chiefs, Chapungu, Harare City and Bulawayo Chiefs.Mushure, who performed dismally in the few games he featured this term, claims that he is owed in excess of $20 000 by Dynamos in signing-on fees and allowances.It was not clear yesterday whether he has been given his dues, but the club's caretaker coach, Biggie Zuze confirmed that his skipper is back at training."He is back and training with the rest of the squad. He rejoined us this week. That is all I can say at this moment," Zuze said.Mushure was part of the group of senior players, who went on strike in the weeks building to the start of the season, crippling the club's preparations for the current campaign. The Harare giants are yet to fully recover from that disruption.The bad news in the Dynamos camp is that vice-captain, Obey Mwerahari is still down with an injury and so is James Marufu, who is struggling with a shoulder injury.Marshall Machazane captained the squad in the absence of Mushure and Mwerahari, leading the team to a 1-0 win away to Bulawayo Chiefs at the weekend.The victory was only their third this season, as they trail the log leaders Ngezi Platinum by 17 points after 11 games.It was Zuze's first match in charge after taking over from Lloyd Mutasa, who was "fired" by the club last week, following a bad start to the season.The former Dynamos assistant will this weekend get a proper test of his capabilities when champions FC Platinum visit on Sunday.FC Platinum will start the match as favourites after dominating the Harare giants in the two teams' recent meetings, winning the last five matches.Castle Lager Premier Soccer League FixturesSaturday: Nichrut v Bulawayo Chiefs (Ascot), Chicken Inn v Harare City (Luveve), Ngezi Platinum Stars v Bulawayo City (Baobab), ZPC Kariba v Yadah (Nyamhunga)Sunday: Highlanders v CAPS United (Barbourfields), Shabanie Mine v Chapungu (Maglas), Dynamos v FC Platinum (Rufaro), Triangle United v Black Rhinos (Gibbo), Mutare City Rovers v Herentals (Vengere).