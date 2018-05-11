Bosso warns BF ticket scams

Sports / Soccer

by Staff rpeorter

HIGHLANDERS have declared war on 'cartels' of ticket scam syndicates that defraud the club by selling a single ticket to multiple fans, pocketing the proceeds and thereby swindling the Bulawayo giants in gate takings.The stern warning comes in the build up to one of the biggest matches to be staged at Barbourfields Stadium against Caps United on Sunday.Bosso have been undoubtedly attracting the highest number of fans into their Theatre of Dreams - Barbourfields - in the 11 rounds of matches played so far in the 2018 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League season.But the surge of fans into their home stadium has also come with its own problems.Bosso are under attack where it matters the most - the purse - by syndicates that operate at the turnstiles."The masterminds of the syndicates are the cashiers who work hand in hand with security guards and marshals to re-sell tickets to multiple unsuspecting fans thereby defrauding the club of thousands of dollars."In some instances a single ticket is re-sold to five supporters and one can imagine the amount of money the club is losing. Highlanders are a professional entity that is run like a modern day business and we cannot allow a few individuals to profit from the club," said Highlanders chairman Kenneth Mhlophe.Two cashiers, including a chief cashier, have so far been dismissed after being found on the wrong side of the law.The scam is usually at its peak a few minutes before kick-off of a high profile match like the much anticipated Caps United clash, according to the Bosso boss."Because of the huge number of supporters that throng the stadium, say 10 minutes before a big game, it's difficult for fans to tell if they are being sold a ticket that has already been bought by someone else."In addition to working with the PSL to curb the scam, we are also appealing to our supporters to go into the stadium early when traffic is slow and it's easier for a supporter to distinguish between a used and unused ticket," he said.Sunday's match promises to be a battle of colours with an army of black and white dominating the greater parts of Barbourfields Stadium while the Mpilo End stand will be a green forest of Makepekepe fans clad in replica jerseys, waving tree branches and even vegetables.