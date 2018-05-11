Latest News Editor's Choice


Madinda promises fireworks

DESPITE the downward spiral of form at Highlanders that saw them pick up just one point from their last two matches coach Madinda Ndlovu (pictured) has promised fireworks from his team when they engage Caps United in a blockbuster showdown at Barbourfields stadium on Sunday.

Ndlovu yesterday bemoaned their loss of form following the defeat to lowly ZPC Kariba before their way draw to Yadah.

In one of the pep talks with his players at training during the week, the players admitted that they have lost some of their touch.

"I had a word with my players on Tuesday at training and they have agreed that their gear was slightly on the low and they are prepared to up it," Ndlovu said.

"Rest assured that there will be fireworks over the weekend. Caps United is a team that we respect so much. I had a little glance at their play against Ngezi Platinum and we picked up a number of their weaknesses which we will try to work on and capitalise on. The boys have promised that if we are to lose we have to lose with dignity and they will come to the party on Sunday."

Nigel Makumbe is still out injured, while Adrian Silla, who was also nursing an injury and was suspended for the Yadah game has been cleared to for a return together with defender Tendai Ndlovu.

Ndlovu said the return of Gabriel Nyoni and Godfrey Makaruse is a big boost for the team.

"We are going into game number 12, which leaves us with five games before the second half of the season. It's now getting tricky. The games are heating up now. We embarked on a programme to build a team for the future or bring about the flair of football that is accepted by the Highlanders family. We have done so in the first nine or 10 games. It is now entirely up to the boys to show how big their hearts are to compete. The reality has dawned and games are getting tougher hence we are now asking the boys to stand up and fight like men."

He said they could have lost the game against Yadah in Harare but goalkeeper Ariel Sibanda salvaged the day for them with spectacular saves after the perceived let-down in the defeat to ZPC Kariba at BF.

"We have not played our normal game in the past two games. We did not play our trademark football. We did not pose much threat on Yadah and we were very much lucky to come up with a point. We could have lost that game. "

They take on Caps United who lost to log leaders Ngezi Platinum and last collected maximum points a month ago when they beat Nichrut at Ascot.


Source - newsday
More on: #Madinda, #Bosso,

