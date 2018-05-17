CAPS United drop Dauda ahead of Bosso clash

Latest News Editor's Choice


CAPS United centreback Dennis Dauda has become the biggest casualty from the team that was outplayed by Ngezi Platinum Stars last week after he was dropped from the squad to face Highlanders in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League tie at Barbourfields tomorrow.

The 2014 Soccer Star of the Year partnered captain Stephen Makatuka at the heart of the Makepekepe defence before the latter was pulled off for Justice Jangano after picking an injury in the second half.

Though the lanky defender had a decent game, coach Lloyd Chitembwe has axed him from the match day squad to do duty in Bulawayo tomorrow.

Makatuka has also been excluded in the team as he is still recovering from the knock.

The development means Godwin Goriyati, who has not started any of the 11 games played so far this season, could be twinned with Jangano in that position tomorrow.

Praise Tonha, who had a nightmare afternoon in last week's encounter, has retained his place, but Oscar Machapa and Abasarim Chidiebere are not part of the squad.

Young midfield sensation, Tinotenda Chiunye, has also disappeared from the radar.

The Green Machine, on 16 points in 11 matches, have gone for three fixtures without tasting victory and are 13 points behind log leaders Ngezi Platinum Stars.

Bosso have amassed 21 points in a season they have charmed even the neutrals with their beautiful brand of flowing football.

But Madinda Ndlovu's project has stalled in recent weeks after the team lost 1-2 to struggling ZPC Kariba at home before they were held to a frustrating goalless stalemate by Yadah at the National Sports Stadium.

"It's not really a matter of who is injured and who is not,'' said Ndlovu. "We are a team with more than 20 players registered with PSL.

"I do acknowledge the fact that we have some important members of the group who are out injured, but that cannot stop us from playing good football and getting results.

"We are a team with targets to achieve. We have always been emphasising on the need for my charges to implement what we practice at training.

"We have to play attractive football, a brand that brings fans to the stadium.

"Those fans come to the stadium not just for results. They also come for entertainment which is the theme that we are running with this year.

"But in the same vein, we should also know that we can't always lose points. We have failed to win our last two matches and we can't afford to continue on that road. Highlanders is a big institution and they ought to play good football and win matches as well.''

Ndlovu also had a lot of praise for the Green Machine.

"CAPS United is not just a big club, they are also a good team. They are playing good football and they can beat anyone on any day,'' said Ndlovu.

"We have to approach Sunday's (tomorrow) match with caution.

"We have to score goals and try to defend our area as well. We have good players who can repel and outmanoeuvre opponents as well.

"I just hope my lads will be in good form when we troop into battle against CAPS on Sunday.

"I think the match will be tough, but we are positive that we will post a win after disappointing our fans the last time around when we lost to ZPC Kariba.''

Source - the herald
More on: #Dauda, #Caps, #Bosso

