ZRP to promote Matemera to inspector

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
TOP Zimbabwean referee, Norman Matemera, who is a police assistant inspector within the Zimbabwe Republic Police will soon be promoted to the rank of inspector as the force continues to honour him for resisting corruption during a CAF Confederation Cup match in Equatorial Guinea last month.

Early this month, Matemera added another feather to his integrity cap when the ZRP, also honoured him with a $5 000 cash prize. The match official hogged the lime­light for the right reasons last month when he turned down attempts by Desportivo Niefang of Equatorial Guinea, who had dangled a $10 000 cash bribe for him to fix their Confederation Cup play-off second leg tie against Cote d'Ivoire's Williamsville AC. Matemera reported the matter to his superiors at CAF with the continental football governing body commending him for his actions in which he implicated a Togolese match commissioner, Lawson Late Mawule, who has since been slapped with a ban by his country's football leadership.

Yesterday, addressing senior officers and sports participants in Harare, the officer commanding Harare province, Senior Assistant Commissioner Elias Mvere, said plans were at an advance stage for Matamera to be promoted to the next rank. Matemera was recently honoured by his employers during the opening of the ZRP Criminal Investigations Department. Matemera, who is the highest ranked Zimbabwean official on the CAF panel, has also grown to become one of the top referees in the Southern African region who handle big COSAFA Cup assignments.

Meanwhile, addressing the officers who recently participated during the 2018 Commissioner-General of Police Sports Gala in which Harare province came out first against the force's 17 provinces, Mvere said he was impressed by the quality showcased by officers.

Source - the herald

Comments

