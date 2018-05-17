Latest News Editor's Choice


Sports / Soccer

Unbeaten Ngezi Platinum take on Bulawayo City

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
A potentially explosive encounter is on the cards when Castle Lager Premiership title contenders Ngezi Platinum Stars, seeking to maintain their unbeaten run, take on Bulawayo City whose mandate is to move out of relegation zone.

Baobab Stadium is the venue.

Ngezi, the only unbeaten side in 11 Premiership games top the table with 29 points, having only dropped points in two away draws against Shabanie Mine and ZPC Kariba.

The platinum miners have also been impressive at home, meaning that Bulawayo City who have a new coach Amini Soma-Phiri will have to dig deep to stop them from registering a 30-match unbeaten run at home.

They last lost at home on August 13 in 2016, going down 2-0 to How Mine. Since then, they've turned Baobab into a fortress, winning 21 games and drawing eight matches.

This afternoon Ngezi will have to do without the suspended central midfield duo of Walter Mukanga and former Bulawayo City's Xolisani Moyo.
With Marlon Mushonga and Tichaona Chipunza being the preferred defensive midfielders, Ngezi coach Tonderai Ndiraya who won the March and April Coach of the Month awards could be forced to bring free-scoring Terrence Dzukamanja to play behind top-man James Nguluve. Tichaona Mabvura who has been warming the bench could start on the left side of the midfield with Donald Teguru on the right.

Despite enjoying good form, especially at home, Ngezi are wary of Bulawayo City who are a point above the drop zone.

"All the games are difficult for us. In fact, it's actually easier to play the big teams than the smaller teams obviously because of the mentality which tends to creep into players.

"When we play the so-called small teams we tend to relax and become over-confident and sometimes we drop points. If you look at the games we played last year we also dropped points against small teams. It's the small teams that really gave us problems," said Ndiraya.

Bulawayo City coach, Phiri, who got off to his job with a convincing 2-0 win against Shabanie Mine was happy with his players' show against the Zvishavane side.

Phiri hopes to build from that victory in his quest to turn around the fortunes of the local authority bankrolled side.

"That was a very good performance. The boys played very well, there's nothing much to talk about, our main focus is on the next game against Ngezi. My philosophy is you have to play football. I'm just trying to encourage them (players) to let the ball do the work and to my surprise, it seems a big wave is coming," said Phiri.

On paper, Bulawayo City have what looks like a strong side, with wealth of experience and capable of beating any side.

Seasoned players like defenders Erick Mudzingwa, Zephaniah Ngodzo and Zibusiso Sibanda, midfield quartet of Rainsome Pavari, Sipho Ndlovu, Ayanda Ncube and Toto Banda as well as forwards Clive Rupiya and Ishmael Wadi, are expected to lead Bulawayo City.

Meanwhile, former champions Chicken Inn take on Harare City in another potentially exciting game at Luveve Stadium this afternoon.

Fixtures
Today: Nichrut v Bulawayo Chiefs (Ascot), Chicken Inn v Harare City (Luveve), Ngezi Platinum Stars v Bulawayo City (Baobab), ZPC Kariba v Yadah FC (Nyamhunga)

Tomorrow: Highlanders v Caps United (Barbourfields), Shabanie Mine v Chapungu (Maglas), Dynamos v FC Platinum (Rufaro), Triangle United v Black Rhinos (Gibbo), Mutare City Rovers v Herentals (Vengere)

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - chronicle
More on: #Ngezi, #City, #Clash

Comments

Couples getaway

Speakers on sale

Factory for sale priced to go

Mahatshula stand forsale

12 acre plot for sale in upper rangemore, bulawayo

Bosal compact premium folding cycle carrier-bosal tourer ii compact cycle carrier

Kids tracksuits on sale

6 tonne truck for hire


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwe soldier sets pregnant girlfriend on fire

22 mins ago | 78 Views

Chamisa allows criminals and ex-convicts to contest its primaries

24 mins ago | 117 Views

Mnangagwa says Zimbabwe needs own currency

27 mins ago | 131 Views

Khupe attracts only 30 people, calls off Harare manifesto launch

29 mins ago | 253 Views

Chamisa intensifies fight over party name

33 mins ago | 110 Views

Chinotimba sued over electricity bill

53 mins ago | 156 Views

Why Chamisa will win 2018 elections

54 mins ago | 270 Views

Mnangagwa to regulate sex workers

55 mins ago | 187 Views

Zimbabwe, the land of thieves

57 mins ago | 94 Views

Chiwenga's mother-in-law chickens out

58 mins ago | 132 Views

'Wrong Chief Ndiweni' engages AG over foiled installation?

59 mins ago | 114 Views

Police summon suspended Makore over 'missing laptop'

60 mins ago | 74 Views

Mnangagwa rolls out election campaign

1 hr ago | 207 Views

Suspended colliery boss to face disciplinary hearing

1 hr ago | 61 Views

Copper cables thieves sentenced to 20 years

1 hr ago | 71 Views

SRC ask for ZIFA governance details

1 hr ago | 17 Views

11 000 people placed on Zec exclusion list

1 hr ago | 80 Views

'Mnangagwa a down to earth leader with business mind'

1 hr ago | 72 Views

Parly to be dissolved on eve of elections

1 hr ago | 74 Views

Bosso, Caps United in clash of titans

1 hr ago | 34 Views

$100m UK loan to ease cash crisis, says Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 78 Views

Mnangagwa engages women

1 hr ago | 29 Views

Top MDC official hails Mnangagwa Presidency

1 hr ago | 118 Views

SRC investigate Zimbabwe Cricket

1 hr ago | 17 Views

The woman who sold Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 144 Views

ZRP to promote Matemera to inspector

1 hr ago | 81 Views

Zanu-PF youth chair in court on armed robbery charges

1 hr ago | 56 Views

Man bashed after child is found in car boot

1 hr ago | 152 Views

'We are not fighting Khupe,' claims Welshman Ncube

1 hr ago | 147 Views

SA truck involved in an accident in Chinhoyi

1 hr ago | 68 Views

Jonathan Moyo's false hope from Malaysia

1 hr ago | 133 Views

Man in court for stealing 10 birds

1 hr ago | 38 Views

CAPS United drop Dauda ahead of Bosso clash

1 hr ago | 50 Views

Provisional voters' roll inspection begins

1 hr ago | 46 Views

Zimbabwean man places pregnant wife's picture on SA billboard

6 hrs ago | 3674 Views

ZIPP's Dr Kasiyamhuru takes election campaign to Norton

6 hrs ago | 611 Views

Baby dies from induced vomiting prescribed by prophet

9 hrs ago | 1346 Views

PHOTOS: Primary school robbers send Bulawayo police on high speed chase

9 hrs ago | 3239 Views

Police not allowed to eat, smoke in public - ZRP boss

9 hrs ago | 1763 Views

The British betrayal of Zimbabwean people is not new

9 hrs ago | 2275 Views

Fake lands officer dupes home seekers

9 hrs ago | 819 Views

'Zanu PF too fractured to win 2018,' Mandaza predicted - yet another feeble excuse for ignoring reforms

18 hrs ago | 1502 Views

ED means business and Zimbabwe is on the path to recovery

21 hrs ago | 2493 Views

Armed robbers shoot, kill businessman

21 hrs ago | 4750 Views

5 Alternative business investment ideas other than stocks

22 hrs ago | 1315 Views

SMEs transition key in uplifting the Zimbabwean Economy

22 hrs ago | 287 Views

Made in Zimbabwe

22 hrs ago | 1689 Views

How Zimbabwe can benefit from the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AFCFTA)

22 hrs ago | 280 Views

Zimbabwe losing the product counterfeit war

22 hrs ago | 472 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days