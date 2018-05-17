Unbeaten Ngezi Platinum take on Bulawayo City

Sports / Soccer

by Staff reporter

A potentially explosive encounter is on the cards when Castle Lager Premiership title contenders Ngezi Platinum Stars, seeking to maintain their unbeaten run, take on Bulawayo City whose mandate is to move out of relegation zone.Baobab Stadium is the venue.Ngezi, the only unbeaten side in 11 Premiership games top the table with 29 points, having only dropped points in two away draws against Shabanie Mine and ZPC Kariba.The platinum miners have also been impressive at home, meaning that Bulawayo City who have a new coach Amini Soma-Phiri will have to dig deep to stop them from registering a 30-match unbeaten run at home.They last lost at home on August 13 in 2016, going down 2-0 to How Mine. Since then, they've turned Baobab into a fortress, winning 21 games and drawing eight matches.This afternoon Ngezi will have to do without the suspended central midfield duo of Walter Mukanga and former Bulawayo City's Xolisani Moyo.With Marlon Mushonga and Tichaona Chipunza being the preferred defensive midfielders, Ngezi coach Tonderai Ndiraya who won the March and April Coach of the Month awards could be forced to bring free-scoring Terrence Dzukamanja to play behind top-man James Nguluve. Tichaona Mabvura who has been warming the bench could start on the left side of the midfield with Donald Teguru on the right.Despite enjoying good form, especially at home, Ngezi are wary of Bulawayo City who are a point above the drop zone."All the games are difficult for us. In fact, it's actually easier to play the big teams than the smaller teams obviously because of the mentality which tends to creep into players."When we play the so-called small teams we tend to relax and become over-confident and sometimes we drop points. If you look at the games we played last year we also dropped points against small teams. It's the small teams that really gave us problems," said Ndiraya.Bulawayo City coach, Phiri, who got off to his job with a convincing 2-0 win against Shabanie Mine was happy with his players' show against the Zvishavane side.Phiri hopes to build from that victory in his quest to turn around the fortunes of the local authority bankrolled side."That was a very good performance. The boys played very well, there's nothing much to talk about, our main focus is on the next game against Ngezi. My philosophy is you have to play football. I'm just trying to encourage them (players) to let the ball do the work and to my surprise, it seems a big wave is coming," said Phiri.On paper, Bulawayo City have what looks like a strong side, with wealth of experience and capable of beating any side.Seasoned players like defenders Erick Mudzingwa, Zephaniah Ngodzo and Zibusiso Sibanda, midfield quartet of Rainsome Pavari, Sipho Ndlovu, Ayanda Ncube and Toto Banda as well as forwards Clive Rupiya and Ishmael Wadi, are expected to lead Bulawayo City.Meanwhile, former champions Chicken Inn take on Harare City in another potentially exciting game at Luveve Stadium this afternoon.FixturesToday: Nichrut v Bulawayo Chiefs (Ascot), Chicken Inn v Harare City (Luveve), Ngezi Platinum Stars v Bulawayo City (Baobab), ZPC Kariba v Yadah FC (Nyamhunga)Tomorrow: Highlanders v Caps United (Barbourfields), Shabanie Mine v Chapungu (Maglas), Dynamos v FC Platinum (Rufaro), Triangle United v Black Rhinos (Gibbo), Mutare City Rovers v Herentals (Vengere)