Latest News Editor's Choice


Sports / Soccer

Bosso, Caps United in goalless draw

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Highlanders and CAPS United played to a goalless draw at Barbourfields Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The match created several chances which were wasted by either side.

The visiting team controlled the first half, with Simba Nhivi getting brilliant opportunities which he failed to convert. His 32nd-minute header went wide before blowing over another effort ten minutes later.

Ariel Sibanda also denied the Green Machine from a point-blank on the stroke of halftime. His opposite number, Prosper Chigumba was forced into a save earlier following a superb strike from Ozias Zibande.

The second period resumed with MacClive Phiri delivering a cross which met Zibande in the box whose diving header went an inch wide.

Justice Jangano, on the other end, went on to miss the target while Peter Mudhuwa could have grabbed a late winner in the last minute of the game, but he failed to direct his effort from a close range.

The result means Highlanders are on the third position with 22 points and CAPS United are placed seventh.

At Rufaro Stadium, a first-half brace from Rodwell Chinyengetere gave FC Platinum a victory over Dynamos which maintained a 3-point gap from leaders Ngezi Platinum.

Chinyengetere opened his scoring account of the day as early as in the 4th minute. The reigning Soccer Star of the Year added another one with a long-range strike from outside the box just after the quarter hour mark.

The Glamour Boys were forced to make a change in the 33rd minute when Cleopas Kapupurika came on for Raphael Manuvire who was not performing well.

The second period saw Dembare continue chasing shadows, failing to hit the target in most of their chances they got.

The match ended in favour of the visiting side, stretching their dominance in the tie which started in 2015.

Elsewhere, Chapungu beat Shabanie Mine 1-0 while Black Rhinos also edged Triangle United 1-0.

The match between Mutare City Rovers and Herentals ended in a 1-1 draw.

Results:
Highlanders 0-0 CAPS United
Dynamos 0-2 FC Platinum
Shabanie Mine 0-1 Chapungu
Triangle United 0-1 Black Rhinos
Mutare City Rovers 1-1 Herentals

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - soccer24
More on: #Bosso, #Caps, #PSL

Comments

Cisco ccna and ccnp training

On sale is toyota vitz

Diamond dc-20hl portable rebar cutter

Sofa on sale

3acre richmond prized to go

For sale is pa system

Norton 12 acres plot with super structures

Bmw 316 on sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwe suspends cannabis/ mbanje licensing

55 mins ago | 317 Views

'Zimbabwe needs own currency'

58 mins ago | 170 Views

Zanu-PF running scared

1 hr ago | 280 Views

Gukurahundi commission, Mthwakazi radicals find each other

1 hr ago | 156 Views

Mujuru launches election manifesto

1 hr ago | 236 Views

Democratic Opposition begins grassroots campaigns

1 hr ago | 104 Views

Mnangagwa neck tie proceeds handed over

1 hr ago | 111 Views

Deceitful Zanu PF is 'paying tithes in mint but disregarding weightier matters' - trading bronze for gold

5 hrs ago | 762 Views

Britain 'ditches' MDC T for military junta

6 hrs ago | 2507 Views

Zimbabwe Government must pay heavily for Matebele Genocidey

6 hrs ago | 887 Views

The similarities between Tinomudaishe Chinyoka and Judas Iscariot

7 hrs ago | 1008 Views

How Dr Ibbo Mandaza got it wrong

7 hrs ago | 1346 Views

Another Gukurahundi victim exhumed

7 hrs ago | 1772 Views

Bulawayo Police Clear Nkulumane MRP Road Show

7 hrs ago | 727 Views

WATCH: Coach wanting to beat club CEO over outstanding salaries

10 hrs ago | 2112 Views

Zanu-PF candidate preaches peace

11 hrs ago | 646 Views

$65k bribe rocks Hwange

11 hrs ago | 1097 Views

Advice for Chamisa and Mnangagwa

11 hrs ago | 1395 Views

Hwange MP hauled on hot coals over CDF

11 hrs ago | 551 Views

Kambarami beat Bulawayo Mayor in MDC-T primaries

11 hrs ago | 4277 Views

Woman burnt beyond recognition in accident

11 hrs ago | 3886 Views

Ubuntuism and Mnangagwa's new trajectory

11 hrs ago | 207 Views

Welshman Ncube not contesting for parly

11 hrs ago | 1069 Views

Villagers relive horrific battle

11 hrs ago | 685 Views

Mnangagwa going to Matebeleland North on 2 June

11 hrs ago | 675 Views

The man who found Robert Mugabe's voice

11 hrs ago | 566 Views

Mnangagwa says more cash to ease shortages

11 hrs ago | 684 Views

The story about Chamisa's wife

11 hrs ago | 3796 Views

Mgagao clashes: A ZIPRA narrative

11 hrs ago | 597 Views

Is Andy Brown's badluck haunting daughter?

12 hrs ago | 2404 Views

Zimbabweans in SA reluctant to return until polls

12 hrs ago | 752 Views

Murder suspect shot after attacking cops with a knife

12 hrs ago | 856 Views

Bulawayo musician impregnates two women in one year

12 hrs ago | 1845 Views

Mliswa's graft dossier to Mnangagwa opens can of worms

12 hrs ago | 2748 Views

Chamisa is our Obama, says Musekiwa

12 hrs ago | 1940 Views

Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe warned on US$ imports

12 hrs ago | 2500 Views

Khupe's MDC-T rebuffs Chamisa

12 hrs ago | 825 Views

Killer launches election campaign strategy for Mnangagwa

13 hrs ago | 1837 Views

'Zimbabwe will be like Dubai, God speaks to Prophet Bushiri'

13 hrs ago | 1708 Views

Sacking of Hwange colliery boss could open can of worms

14 hrs ago | 540 Views

Free, fair elections possible, says Mohadi

14 hrs ago | 352 Views

Zimbabwe in safe hands, cash situation to improve - Mnangagwa

14 hrs ago | 973 Views

Election dates in two weeks, Mnangagwa says

14 hrs ago | 765 Views

Tobacco farmer jailed 90 days for side marketing his crop

14 hrs ago | 569 Views

Tobacco truck overturns at Pembi bridge

14 hrs ago | 461 Views

WATCH SHOCKER: Analyst walks out of SuperSport rugby studio after altercation

24 hrs ago | 1762 Views

Mnangagwa is 'scientifically illiterate'

24 hrs ago | 1891 Views

Mnangagwa running scared

24 hrs ago | 3973 Views

Ngezi Platinum thrash Bulawayo City

24 hrs ago | 979 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days