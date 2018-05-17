FC Platinum makes Zuze look like a zuze

Sports / Soccer

by Staff reporter

Dynamos 0 - 2 FC PlatinumCHAMPIONS FC Platinum turned on a first half masterclass, spiced by a beauty of a goal from double-scorer Rodwell Chinyengetere, as they reminded a woeful Dynamos of the deficiencies that have created a gulf between the miners and the fading Glamour Boys at Rufaro yesterday.On a weekend when they needed to roar and show they could provide the toughest test to unbeaten leaders Ngezi Platinum Stars, Norman Mapeza's men made a huge statement with a vintage first half show that did all the damage in this Castle Lager Premiership soccer match.At times they looked the home side, their comfort on the ball, quick interchange of passes, positional discipline and fine teamwork making a mockery of the average personnel which now find refuge in these blue and white DeMbare colours.The visitors sealed the game early, courtesy of a brace from Soccer Star of the Year, Chinyengetere, who struck inside the opening 17th minutes of the game.It is always rare and almost unacceptable at Rufaro to see Dynamos supporters saluting their opponents after losing a match but those in the blue half yesterday rose in unison to give Mapeza's men a standing ovation at the end of the 90 minutes.In fact, the DeMbare supporters booed their own players and surprisingly called the visitors up close to acknowledge the brilliant exhibition of the art of passing football they demonstrated, especially in the final minutes of the game, which made their own team look sub-standard.Champions FC Platinum, who are currently second in the title race, were under pressure to perform after log leaders Ngezi Platinum Stars had opened a six-point lead at the top of the table overnight with a 4-0 drubbing of Bulawayo City.But Pure Platinum Play's win over DeMbare ensured Mapeza's men slashed the gap at the summit back to three points. "After what happened yesterday (on Saturday) with Ngezi winning, we had to play the game under pressure. It's normal but I think the guys did well. It was a fantastic performance. After we got those two early goals I think it settled our nerves and it became much easier to play. So well done to the boys," said Mapeza.FC Platinum were superior from the onset and were on the driving seat as early as the fifth minute when Chinyengetere won possession inside the box and beat his markers before placing the ball wide of the exposed goalkeeper Tonderai Mateyaunga.By then, FC Platinum were already on top with some fine exchanges that caused confusion in the DeMbare camp. Coach Biggie Zuze's men were chasing the ball for most of the time and they tended to make numerous errors which the visitors capitalised on.Chinyengetere doubled the visitors' lead in the 17th minute when he got to the end of another fine build-up and curled the ball from the edge of the box, giving goalkeeper Mateyaunga no chance at all.DeMbare were forced to change their game-plan in an effort to contain the pressure. Their coach Zuze had to make an early substitute by pulling out attacking midfielder Raphael Manuvire for winger Cleopas Kapupurika."We played a very good team with a lot of ball players. I think they did well, especially in the first half where they pressed us high."They got the goals and for us to come back in the game it was going to be difficult because they are a team with a lot of ball players. They can move around with the ball very well and you saw everyone appreciated the way they played."But on the first goal, I am very disappointed. It was a 50-50 ball where we thought our defender was closer to the ball, he could have won that ball but we don't know what happened. He lost balance and they scored. Those early goals really matter most," said Zuze.Kapupurika's introduction in the 32nd minute brought some movement for DeMbare going forward but they never threatened their opponents' goal.If anything, the platinum miners could have added another goal in the 41st minute but veteran forward Mkhokeli Dube misdirected a header from a free-kick by Winston Mhango.The platinum miners continued passing the ball around in the second half much to the appreciation of the home supporters. Zuze admitted FC Platinum have better quality players compared to Dynamos and also hinted his players may not be motivated because of outstanding dues from last season.DeMbare supporters, who have appeared divided in recent weeks, denounced their team and a section of disgruntled fans camped at the main exit chanting songs against their own team.Zuze said DeMbare supporters were justified giving a standing ovation to their opponents following a masterclass from the platinum miners."They appreciated what the opponents did in this game and I cannot say it's wrong. As for us we have to pick ourselves up, especially with the way the fixtures are being arranged."But I always appreciate the way the Bulawayo fans of Dynamos support the team. Even when the team is not doing well they still rally behind the boys and they (the Harare fans) can do the same because you could see in the second half we tried our best to play better," said Zuze.TeamsDynamos: T. Mateyaunga, P. Makaha, M. Machazane, G. Mukambi, J. Tigere, B. Moyo, M. Mukumba, K. Dhemere, (K. Kumwala, 46th min), E. Mandiranga (T. Macheke, 85th min), R. Manuvire (C. Kapupurika, 32nd min), Q. Kangadze.FC Platinum: P. Mhari, R. Muduviwa, G. Bello, K. Moyo, E. Moyo, W. Mhango, R. Chinyengeter (N. Tigere, 78th min), F. Madhananga, R. Kutsanzira, M. Dube (A. Eonde, 88th min), A. Sadiki (G. Mbweti, 88th min).