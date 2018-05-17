Latest News Editor's Choice


Sports / Soccer

Isis threatens Ronaldo, Messi ahead of World Cup

by News.com.au
1 hr ago | Views
Fundamentalist group the Islamic State (Isis) has issued an eerie new threat ahead of the World Cup in Russia, this time aimed at soccer stars Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

In chilling new posters, the Islamic State has threatened to be-head Ronaldo and Messi at the World Cup.

According to The Sun, the group is repeating calls for "lone attackers" to strike ahead of the tournament.

It has already made a number of sickening threats as it loses ground in Syria and Iraq, but has increased the violence in its latest campaign.

Mocked-up images appear to show Ronaldo and Messi pinned to the ground, their heads held by masked jihadis in a packed football stadium, along with the caption: "Your blood will fill the ground."

The latest threat was revealed by cyber intelligence firm Sixgill, which monitors Islamic State chatter, according to the Mirror. It was released this week on encrypted messaging channel Telegram by a pro-Islamic State group.

Earlier this month, the group called on its supporters to launch attacks at the tournament. It made its call to arms in an online propaganda poster showing a knife slashing the World Cup logo, with a French caption translated as "kill them all".

Previously, Islamic State warned Russian President Vladimir Putin that he would "pay the price for killing Muslims" in a poster showing a jihadist holding an AK-47 inside a packed football arena.

The threat was thought to be linked to Russia's military support for Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad in his fight against the Islamic State.

In March, the Islamic State targeted Messi for the first time in posters showing him kneeling next to a jihadist and detained behind bars.

Russian security services are on high alert for an Islamic State-inspired attack on the tournament.

Last month, Moscow revealed it had killed 11 jihadists as it tried to stamp out extremism ahead of the month-long showpiece.

Russia's Federal Security Service has indicated that terrorism is the main threat to the World Cup.


Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - News.com.au

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa's partners cry foul

46 mins ago | 573 Views

UK exposes Mnangagwa's $100m spin

47 mins ago | 637 Views

Mujuru launches manifesto in Dotito

47 mins ago | 162 Views

Disgruntled MDC-T protesters block offices

48 mins ago | 281 Views

Bulk fuel imports increase

48 mins ago | 166 Views

Zimbabwe / SA launch joint crime-busting operation

49 mins ago | 143 Views

Mliswa takes missing $15bn crusade to Mugabe's mansion

49 mins ago | 366 Views

Without Zanu-PF, MDC is nothing

50 mins ago | 87 Views

John Nkomo's son cries foul over Zanu-PF primaries

50 mins ago | 137 Views

ZBC set to introduce security service channel

51 mins ago | 87 Views

'Zimbabwe police keep violating the law'

51 mins ago | 132 Views

'Mnangagwa should go beyond rhetoric'

52 mins ago | 28 Views

Zanu-PF youth injured in intra-party clashes

52 mins ago | 80 Views

'Banks prioritising Harare firms on forex allocations'

52 mins ago | 54 Views

ZITF boss dumped me for being jobless: 'Hubby' claims

53 mins ago | 144 Views

Mnangagwa fleshes out his 2030 vision

54 mins ago | 48 Views

Chamisa scraps rallies

55 mins ago | 197 Views

Election 2018, the propaganda model

55 mins ago | 17 Views

We're not 'junta Govt' claims coup VP

56 mins ago | 56 Views

Chinotimba fails to settle Zesa bill

57 mins ago | 73 Views

Zanu-PF flexes mobilisation muscles

58 mins ago | 113 Views

Another cocaine arrest in Bulawayo

59 mins ago | 76 Views

Pirate taxi driver 'follows, rapes 19-year-old passenger'

59 mins ago | 100 Views

Mwenezi targets 90 000 Zanu-PF votes

60 mins ago | 59 Views

Mapfumo, sister-in-law collaborate

1 hr ago | 69 Views

'Prophet' resisting arrest bites police

1 hr ago | 99 Views

Jilted man wrecks lover's home

1 hr ago | 65 Views

Skimpily dressed teen bashes chief

1 hr ago | 124 Views

Gukurahundi commission to open Facebook Page

1 hr ago | 37 Views

Zec launches mobile platform for voters' roll inspection

1 hr ago | 63 Views

'Military does not run Zanu-PF'

1 hr ago | 118 Views

Ariel Sibanda spares Bosso blushes

1 hr ago | 82 Views

Soldier up for robbery

1 hr ago | 68 Views

Mnangagwa to address youth forum

1 hr ago | 54 Views

Nero, MDC not learning from the past

1 hr ago | 110 Views

Why ED, not NC, already has my vote

1 hr ago | 121 Views

Govt takes over radio and TV transmitters installation

1 hr ago | 78 Views

Senior Zipra cadre dies

1 hr ago | 190 Views

FC Platinum makes Zuze look like a zuze

1 hr ago | 104 Views

Zimbabwe working on new diamond policy

1 hr ago | 27 Views

Zimbabwe mMining firms not forced to list on ZSE'

1 hr ago | 18 Views

Zimbabwe suspends cannabis/ mbanje licensing

12 hrs ago | 2645 Views

'Zimbabwe needs own currency'

13 hrs ago | 1485 Views

Zanu-PF running scared

13 hrs ago | 1542 Views

Gukurahundi commission, Mthwakazi radicals find each other

13 hrs ago | 973 Views

Mujuru launches election manifesto

13 hrs ago | 1279 Views

Democratic Opposition begins grassroots campaigns

13 hrs ago | 561 Views

Bosso, Caps United in goalless draw

13 hrs ago | 524 Views

Mnangagwa neck tie proceeds handed over

13 hrs ago | 461 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days