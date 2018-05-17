Latest News Editor's Choice


Tutani refuse to apologise, CEO Makekera resigns

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago
SEASONED coach Arthur Tutani says he has no regret joining Chegutu Pirates or intending to attack former CEO and sponsor Phil Makekera with stones last Thursday.

Tutani made headlines as he wanted to tear apart Makekera over unpaid salaries since being appointed head coach in January.

His actions were stopped by technical advisor Rodwell Dhlakama who then got the end of Tutani's anger.

The video of Tutani wanting to attack Makekera went viral on social media.


"I was hurt. I wanted my dues remember everyone is working for his family; we need food," Tutani told H-Metro.

"I'm a human being I want to be taken seriously. I also have feelings. No I don't have any regrets of joining Pirates.

"Fans in Mash West love their team and they also want to watch entertaining football and what we are providing it at its best."

Tutani also took the opportunity to clarify the circumstances around his arrest. The social media was awash with reports that Tutani had to spend the night in police cells.

"My worldwide fans were fed with wrong news that I was in police cells on Thursday. No I was not in cells find out from the police if I signed the admission of guilt form. Check with ZRP Chegutu, I am clean."

From this whole drama, Tutani, the Chegutu Municipality, Chegutu Pirates executive and the fans have all learnt lessons on welcoming investors or sponsors.

Tutani urged other coaches to be wary of administrators who deceive them into contractual agreements that never get fulfilled. He has no apology for his conduct.

"Coaches lets respect one another. Be careful not to be taken on a ride. (I've) no apology the fans are happy with me and we are moving forward as one.

"Apology for what? Should I apologise that I asked for my salaries? Give what belongs to Caesar to Caesar chete."

H-Metro caught up with Makekera who had this to say:

"I can confirm I went to Chegutu on Thursday to have a scheduled meeting and the rest is on the video. It is what you saw on the video. No other comments. It's clear unless you have specific questions."

On specific questions of non-payment of salaries to Tutani and other players, Makekera said:

"I'm sorry I can't answer any of these allegations but if it's true everyone knows the normal process to air grievances.

"I can prove if need be what I have done for the team including ecocash payments to individuals. Please anything with regards to Pirates ask the relevant authorities."

Meanwhile, Chegutu Pirates chairman Percy Takawira confirmed that Makekera 'verbally resigned' from his post pending submission of a written resignation letter today.

However, Tutani had the last laugh after Chegutu Pirates won their second game, more over in a row, after edging DZ Evangelical 1-0 at Pfupajena Stadium on Saturday.

"I'm in football to earn a living but kana pasina mari I'm driven by passion. I love this game. Things changed for the good of football. I thank God for that.

"I'm happy for my boys we put everything behind and we played well. They marketed themselves and marketed themselves the coaching staff as well. We are moving forward as on," he said.

Source - hmetro
