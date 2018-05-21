Dembare players threaten strike

Sports / Soccer

by Staff rpeorter

STRUGGLING giants Dynamos faced fresh problems yesterday after their players threatened to plunge their preparations for the Castle Lager Premiership match against Black Rhinos into disarray.The players, who are owed various sums from last season, are increasingly losing patience with the leadership over outstanding payments.The Glamour Boys have had a miserable start to the 2018 season and pressure has been piling on all fronts as results have not been forthcoming on the field of play.The players are demanding winning bonuses from the matches they won this year and a further commitment from the club to settle the remainder of the arrears from last season.Dynamos players' salaries are paid by NetOne while the winning bonuses are the club's obligation.The Glamour Boys management were not immediately available to comment on the latest developments.However, team manager Richard Chihoro refuted that their players had threatened to strike."Our preparations for the game against Rhinos are going ahead as planned. The players are training and we don't anticipate any problems."After that loss to FC Platinum we obviously have to find ways to bounce back. So these guys are putting in a lot of effort, they are working very hard," said Chihoro.DeMbare face Black Rhinos at Rufaro tomorrow.However, their financial woes are well documented.They are currently involved in a dispute with their skipper Ocean Mushure who has been boycotting duty in the last month to push for his dues.The Glamour Boys have also lost one of their best players, Cameroonian forward Christian Epoupa, after the club failed to pay him his dues on time.DeMbare's misery continued to mount when they were outplayed by FC Platinum in their backyard last Sunday leading to protests by a section of their supporters.Interim coach Biggie Zuze hinted in the post-match press conference that all was not well in their camp.Zuze pointed out that DeMbare's problems go beyond the poor results they are getting on the pitch.He also revealed his charges were demoralised because of the non-payment of their dues and, ironically, the players suddenly found their voice."It's not about the coach alone, it's the whole family. You can even see the way the Platinums invest into their players."FC Platinum have quality players, very good players, well-motivated in every position because they know how to invest in the players."But we have got a very big problem which needs everyone in Dynamos to give their support. That's where we are failing, we are not investing in the players. We need motivation to boost our youngsters – financially, physically, mentally and all."From last season the club still owes some players some money and it's difficult to motivate the players under such circumstances."Last year, I think we were the team which won the most games but the players are still to be paid for that. That on its own makes the players feel disturbed. But we have to move on as a club," said Zuze.Meanwhile, Zimbabwe Saints board chairman Columbus Makumbe has warned Dynamos could be making the same mistakes that led to Chauya Chikwata's fall."I am not a Dynamos person but I feel we should help one another. It's sad to see a big club like Dynamos losing their way like this."Remember they are the flagship team in Zimbabwe and the football community wouldn't want them to go down just like that. But with the direction they have taken, they will soon join us (Saints in oblivion) and it will be worse with them because we have a club house in Bulawayo, at least."I still believe, the firing of coach Lloyd Mutasa was not the solution. Even if they are to hire 50 coaches that will not solve their problems."It is clear Dynamos do not have quality and it is a fact they cannot attract some good players (any more) in their current state. Remember, in the 1970s up to the early or late 1990s, Dynamos used to monopolise the local market in terms of getting good players but that is no longer the case."There are a lot of good players around the country but most of them are now shunning Dynamos because of poor remuneration at the club. It's now all about finding a club which can put something on your table and not to gain popularity. We are talking about personal financial gains here, which the players are no longer getting at Dynamos.''