Latest News Editor's Choice


Sports / Soccer

Largest football stadiums in the world

by Staff Reporter
42 mins ago | Views
Football or soccer is one of the most popular sports around the world. No wonder, there are massive football stadiums all over the globe. These stadiums are measured by capacity and they have been built in almost every continent, apart from Antarctica. While Asia has six large stadiums, Europe has just five. Let's check out the largest football stadium in the world where crowds are often heard roaring and cheering.

Rungrado May Stadium

Though, it's not mainly used for football games, this stadium is the largest all around the world. Located in Pyongyang, North Korea, it has the capacity to welcome around 150,000 spectators. The construction of this stadium was completed in 1989 and was used mainly for soccer games. However, it is more commonly used for mass games and athletic events now. The roof of this stadium features 16 curves which have been arranged like an enormous ring and the space floor is around 2.2 million feet, while the roof is over 197 feet from the ground.

Camp Nou

The second largest football stadium is found in Barcelona, Spain. It was previously known as Estadi del FC Barcelona until fans were polled to officially call it 'Camp Nou'. Ever since 1957, this stadium has been the home to Barcelona FC and is the largest football stadium of Europe. Costing around 288 million pesetas, it took around three years to complete the construction of this stadium. The stadium has a seating capacity of 99,354 people. It has also hosted popular sports tournaments like the 1992 Olympics and the finals of the UEFA Champions League. You can relive the atmosphere of another well-known football tournament by playing Football Champions Cup at Moon Games. As you play this football themed slot, you will face a field like display while balls, soccer shoes and jerseys roll as symbols!

Estadio Azteca

Found in Mexico City, Estadio Azteca is the third largest football stadium in the world. The construction of the stadium began in 1960 and was officially opened in 1966, and the home teams are Mexican National Team and Club America. It is also the first stadium to have hosted two World Cup Finals. It is also the venue that witnessed Diego Maradona's 'Hand of God' goal in the 1986 Quarter Finals. The name of the stadium has been carefully picked and it is a tribute to Mexico's Aztec heritage. Also, initially the stadium had a capacity of supporting 115,000 spectators but it has been reduced for safety measures.

There are other large stadiums all around the world and some of these are Azadi Stadium (Tehran, Iran), FNB Stadium (Johannesburg, South Africa), The Rose Bowl (Pasadena, USA), Wembley Stadium (London, UK) and Gelora Bung Karno Stadium (Jakarta, Indonesia). Also, the 2018 FIFA World Cup will be hosted at the Luzhniki Stadium, which is the 15th largest stadium in the world, having the capacity to welcome 81,000 people. And, for the World Cup 2022, there's a stadium being constructed in Quatar, United Arab Emirates.


Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

The dilemma of filling Mugabe, Tsvangirai boots

25 mins ago | 126 Views

Kenyan, Mauritian experts address Zimnat trade credit conference

31 mins ago | 29 Views

NMB Bank opens sub-branch in Bindura

38 mins ago | 48 Views

War vets urge losing candidates to 'iron out their differences'

55 mins ago | 130 Views

Kasukuwere quits politics

59 mins ago | 747 Views

Zanu-PF gets tech-savvy to win polls

60 mins ago | 270 Views

Chamisa, Biti parties clash over seats

60 mins ago | 347 Views

Zanu-PF youth plot Mnangagwa interface rally

1 hr ago | 178 Views

Soldier gets 7 years for setting lover ablaze

1 hr ago | 186 Views

National Youth Service graduates defect to NPF

1 hr ago | 222 Views

Obert Mpofu to appear in court

1 hr ago | 317 Views

Mugabe to appear in parliament today

1 hr ago | 231 Views

Dlamini crowned Matebeleland North's Miss Tourism

1 hr ago | 75 Views

Chamisa, Khupe feud back to High Court

1 hr ago | 151 Views

'Electorate misunderstood me,' says Tshinga Dube

1 hr ago | 160 Views

Zapu urges people to physically inspect voters roll

1 hr ago | 30 Views

'Army won't let Chamisa rule Zimbabwe'

1 hr ago | 392 Views

MDC-T councillor arrested

1 hr ago | 187 Views

Makamba trying to push Mlotshwa out of Telecel Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 139 Views

Zimbabwen family in Johannesburg hostage drama

1 hr ago | 288 Views

Zec sends text messages to 3m registered voters

1 hr ago | 142 Views

Dembare players threaten strike

1 hr ago | 88 Views

Banking sector demands 60% pay rise

1 hr ago | 98 Views

Khupe, Chamisa parties to use same name, logo?

2 hrs ago | 420 Views

Police shoot two violent murder suspects

2 hrs ago | 446 Views

MDC Alliance's ballot paper demands slammed

2 hrs ago | 207 Views

Mnangagwa heads back to Manicaland

2 hrs ago | 196 Views

Confusion hits MDC-T primaries

2 hrs ago | 165 Views

Khupe allies hits out at Chamisa's 'violent, vulgar' youths

2 hrs ago | 255 Views

'Special anti-graft unit to reinforce Zacc operations'

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

Zanu-PF warns party members against violence

2 hrs ago | 42 Views

BAZ to increase TV, Radio service coverage

2 hrs ago | 41 Views

MDC poll demands outrageous, says Charamba

2 hrs ago | 121 Views

Councillors accused of vote-buying

2 hrs ago | 65 Views

WATCH: Youth Empowerment & What Became of Social Media Activists who dominated 2016 - POV with Zororo Makamba

2 hrs ago | 75 Views

Unlicenced cannabis farmer convicted

12 hrs ago | 1302 Views

Man fined $100 for stealing a chicken

12 hrs ago | 1013 Views

No, Chamisa did not WIN in court against Khupe

13 hrs ago | 4474 Views

The fugitive Jonathan Moyo should write his will before submitting himself to Interpol

13 hrs ago | 4336 Views

Gweru calls for democracy, good governance

13 hrs ago | 466 Views

I have lost faith in ZEC

13 hrs ago | 1677 Views

Chamisa's desperation is becoming very worrying

13 hrs ago | 3174 Views

'I'm not Chamisa's side chick'

17 hrs ago | 10215 Views

MRP President summoned by Matobo youths

17 hrs ago | 1485 Views

Will Commonwealth welcome Zimbabwe - a repentant prodigal son or mamba that shed off it old coat, Robert Mugabe

17 hrs ago | 701 Views

MDC-T Chamisa in trouble

17 hrs ago | 8284 Views

'Zimbabwe owes peace to the military'

18 hrs ago | 1666 Views

Zhuwao apologises to Jealousy Mawarire over Jonathan Moyo video conversation

18 hrs ago | 1730 Views

WATCH: Khupe hure chants by Chamisa's supporters

18 hrs ago | 3148 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days